Having trouble sleeping? How about giving your bedroom the feng shui treatment?

Feng shui is a technique that can help you build a space that makes you feel good, powerful, and supported in your health and wellness goals. Your perception of your environment can affect how you think and behave in life.

According to the National Geographic Society, feng shui is the arrangement of structures and items as well as the management of space inside a room to produce harmony and balance. It has its roots in ancient Chinese culture, specifically in Taoism. The use of objects, colour, or placement to rewire your subconscious to align with a healthier mindset is a more modern interpretation of the approach, according to Laura Cerrano, a certified feng shui consultant based in Manhattan. While balance and energy flow or life force (also known as "chi" or "qi") are important in modern feng shui practices, she says. According to Cerrano, "the exterior of the home or workplace influences the interior of the person.

Therefore, read on to learn more about how to use feng shui's guiding principles to create a mindful and peaceful home that you can really feel good in, regardless of whether you spend time at home. According to The Spruce's consulting designers, the Chinese words "feng," which means wind, and "shui," which means water, can be used to decipher the meaning of feng shui. The idea comes from an old poem that describes how human life is intertwined with and flows with its surroundings.

Mattress Online teamed up with feng shui experts to provide their top dos and don'ts, including what colour to paint your walls and which decorations to avoid.

Match your furniture's sizes According to Interiors Therapy's Suzanne Roynon, those who have trouble falling asleep may have caused an "imbalance" in their bedroom through furniture selection. To promote balance and harmony, it's crucial to have furniture pieces like bedside tables and lamps of complementary sizes.

Inequality and instability caused by mismatched objects may permeate daily life and family ties. Make room for the movement of oxygen Sleep deprivation is frequently attributed to heat and snoring, both of which can be avoided by boosting the movement of fresh air and essential oxygen through a space.

However, on warm summer nights, opening just one window might not be sufficient, and a fan will do nothing but circulate hot air. Instead, Suzanne Roynon advises opening windows and doors elsewhere in the home to promote airflow. Place your bed at an angle opposite the door

Roynon advises positioning your bed across from the door, but shifting off to one side or the other to create a diagonal between the door and bed, for the best quality of sleep. You will feel secure and not be exposed by the layout if there is a sturdy headboard against the wall. Never position the bed directly across from the door as this can wear you out.

Keep your area tidy Feng Shui involves promoting the smooth flow of positive "Chi" (energy that improves quality of life). Feng Shui principles state that dust is one indication of energy stagnation, so it's important to pay attention to where dust falls because this is a warning that the occupants are being affected by stuck energy.

According to Roynon, clutter is a magnet for collecting dust and actively works against good health and wellbeing. To greatly increase the quality of your sleep, clean surfaces, organise your floor wardrobe, and get rid of anything that isn't necessary. Choose calming colours

For your bedroom's walls, pick calming hues like earth tones, pastels, or delicate tints of blue and green. According to Feng Shui Consultant and Chinese Astrology Specialist Denise O'Dwyer, these can have a relaxing influence on the area and promote relaxation. According to O'Dwyer, avoid using loud, bright colours because they can be overstimulating and interfere with sleep.

It can also be relaxing and cosy to have softer ambient lighting in your bedroom. Feng Shui principles state that areas with too much shade should be lit up to prevent the energy from moving too slowly. Hang art that is in harmony

Mementos, décor, and artwork can all have an unconscious effect on a space and possibly bring on nightmares and unfavourable thoughts. According to Roynon, the bedroom should be about rest, romance, and relaxation, so choose artwork and accents that are soothing and reassuring. In order to create a relaxing environment, Denise O'Dwyer advises choosing artwork or images that convey harmony, balance, and peace.

She advises staying away from utilising excessive or garish decorations, such as water imagery, as these might lead to unbalance. Avoid sleeping near large fixtures As large items above might cause a sense of heightened pressure, making it more difficult to relax, avoid sleeping under heavy beams or ceiling fixtures, advises O'Dwyer.

Keep mirrors out of your bedroom Any mirrors in your bedroom should be removed, according to the Feng Shui specialists. If this isn't possible, pick wardrobes with internal mirrors as an alternative.