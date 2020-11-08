Horoscope: What the stars have in store for you this week

Tanya Obreza Aries (March 21 - April 20): Why people behave the way they do can be a mystery. Trouble is, at times, bizarre behaviour comes from those you thought you knew well. This week could shine some light on someone’s puzzling actions, which puts you in a better position to deal with the issues. If trouble flares, act with diplomacy. Taurus (April 21 - May 20): This week, an action-packed cosmos pushes Taureans to the limit. Energy is heightened and you could accomplish a great deal, especially if you work alone. You’re not in the mood to compromise. It’s easy to become irritated with less-spirited individuals. Carnal cravings run high. Gemini (May 21 - June 21): It’s a powerhouse week, Gemini. The catch? A change of course may be required. Sure, there’ll be difficult moments – but with a huge upside. If you’ve felt invisible and that your efforts have been unappreciated, the tables start to turn. Many Geminis finally receive recognition. Cancer (June 22 - July 22): It’s time to move up. You’ve experienced some setbacks, but that’s behind you. Everything in the universe is comprised of energy, drawing toward it similar energy. In raising your vibration you attract situations, people and choices you know will lift you up and support you. Enjoy this week’s good karma.

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You’re craving reassurance and sympathy. The only problem is that you keep pushing friends and family away. What’s stopping you from being honest with yourself, or others? It’s time to drop the defences, Leo. Be brave enough to discuss troublesome issues. More importantly, tell the truth.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22): This week looks set for some theatrics, and heaven help those who try to upstage you. However, if tempted to lay down the law according-to-virgo, don’t. The more you belligerent you become, the greater the resistance. Leave the melodrama to the fire signs such as Leo and Aries; it suits them better.

Libra (September 23 - October 23): Being outspoken isn’t your usual style, but expressing your concerns might help you get what you want. Silence isn’t always golden. If you’re worried that opportunities are passing you by, don’t fret. Seeds have been planted. Hard work will do the rest. You may even catch someone’s romantic attention.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Don’t let your talents go to waste by allowing others to hijack your hard work. Expect a crash course in relationships, the main lesson being a realistic view towards others. Impractical hopes tend to come tumbling when placed on too high a pedestal. If a love is unsalvageable, perhaps it’s time to go solo.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): This week, diversity rules. When so enthusiastic, trying to relax would be a waste of time. Love, friendships and business fight for centre stage. The power of the word becomes inspirational, so if you have a tale to tell, start blogging. You’re surrounded by encouragement. It’s also a great time to let others know how much you love them.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20): You’re in a fighting mood, Capricorn. Some might call your attitude aggressive, but you say you’re being assertive. A warning: we all do and say things we later regret and this week could bring that red-faced moment. But nothing’s beyond repair, especially with a romantic partner. Kiss and make up.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18): There’s something comforting about returning to familiar surroundings, especially if times have been tough. Solo experiences were necessary, and now you get to enjoy the support of friends and family. It’s time to put down emotional roots. There could also be a financial gain through real estate.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Pisceans are famous for having unlimited compassion for those who are suffering, but what about treating yourself kindly? When life turns troublesome, it’s usually your negative self-talk that makes matters worse. Enough of the self-criticism. Give yourself a break, accept that most people make mistakes, including you.