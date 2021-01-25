Horoscope: What the stars have in store this week

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 - April 20): It’s a week to find peace and quiet, Aries. Trust your instincts and understand that you need to give your mind, body and spirit time to rest and recover. No matter how much you’re being pushed to take action, stop and be still. Calm your mind – stop it from racing. Failure to do so may result in illness not far down the line. Taurus (April 21 - May 20): If there’s one thing you’ve learnt recently, it’s that you can survive – despite all the cliff-edge challenges you’ve had to endure. You’re a survivor. Even when times get tough, earthy Taureans maintain their practicality and persistence – tremendous assets in this busy week when instinct and intellect make a powerful duo. Gemini (May 21 - June 21): This week the planets encourage a more intuitive approach. A barrage of new thoughts and creative solutions fill your mind. Just be wary of those who would exploit you. Don’t be influenced about how to feel, or what to believe. Stay true to you. Also remember: you can’t help those who refuse to be helped. Cancer (June 22 - July 22): The problem with being different is that not everyone understands you, and most people generally prefer what they know. This means some Cancers may feel on the outer for the moment, but trust your instincts anyway. You’re just ahead of the times. Stay confident in your abilities, and clear in your ambitions.

Leo (July 23 - August 23): The Sun gives Leos a head start this week by stirring ambition. Only the heavens know where all your extra energy will come from, but why question a good thing? Just get on with the business of being brilliant, and busy yourself with what motivates you. Your work possibilities expand, as does your financial outlook.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22): You know your strengths Virgo, but occasionally they abandon you. In a way it’s like stage fright – where the ability to perform is overridden by self consciousness. Not so this week – which allows most Virgos to make a fabulous impression in dazzling style. Update your image and pay closer attention as to who appears on your scene.

Libra (September 23 - October 23): Fate, in it’s wisdom, is pointing you in a new direction – one that may feel less secure than you’d like but which is nevertheless precisely what you need. Don’t fight the inevitable, Libra. Go with the flow, and you’ll soon arrive at a destination that looks strangely familiar. You’re in for a delightful surprise.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): This week home is where the heart is. It’s is a time to nurture those you love, and draw new love to you. You may also feel a greater need to have a place of your own. Money may be spent on entertaining at home; with some upgrading or DIY thrown in for good measure. Just avoid the usual tendency to overspend.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Sometimes we have to live through unpleasant or frustrating situations, but if we wait long enough, a reason for that experience usually reveals itself. This is especially important to remember this week, particularly if you’re feeling unsure of what to do. Life is full of buried treasure, Sagittarius. Chances are, you’re sitting on some hidden gems this week.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20): Stand by for a maximum dose of claustrophobia – the madding crowd invades your personal space, and you haven’t a hope of hitting the escape hatch. Up until now, you’ve been the epitome of patience. If still dealing with a situation that defies reason by week’s end, perhaps the simplest solution is to just walk away.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18): You’re on your moral high horse in a week when standing up for your principles could mean a solitary ride into the sunset. You can’t always expect others to please you. Equal opportunity means just that. If tripped up by the past, or a troublesome friend – look to compromise as a solution. A little bit of give and take can work wonders.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Unchecked consumerism could come to a costly crunch, particularly if you’re financing someone else’s expenses. Mid-week reveals your inner psyche. Despite having already made sacrifices, more changes need to be made. Still, if there is a lesson here – it’s to learn to forgive and forget. At the same time, pay extra attention to your health.