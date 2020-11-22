Horoscope: What the stars have in store this week

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

By Tanya Obreza Aries (March 21 - April 20): Maybe you’re surrounded by bullies, Aries. Maybe you’re dealing with stubbornness. Whatever the case, it seems that someone around you is behaving badly. Don’t let them get you down. You’re clever enough to find a way around their petulance. In doing so, you’ll soon watch those tables turn. Taurus (April 21 - May 20): We live on a planet where not everyone will always agree. The result? A battle of wills. Words may be spoken in haste and, in hindsight, with regret. Not to worry; time heals all. The true test, however, comes in learning to overcome obstacles. When one way is blocked, find another. Gemini (May 21 - June 21): For once, the world seems to be in tune with you. Good news indeed, Gemini. Instead of having to worry about pleasing others, you’ve more time to please yourself. It’s also the start of revived ambitions, when you feel keen to break open padlocked dreams. Cash flow starts to be replenished. Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Much can be accomplished this week. But as always, effort is needed. For some, health is put under the microscope – with exhaustion or dubious dietary practices being areas of concern. Cash flow could become a problem. Don’t fuss over what you don’t have. Love, support and friendship are the real riches.

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Fate, destiny or synchronicity, call it what you like – something’s about to happen. If you have choices to make, trust your intuition. Expect to rub shoulders with more experienced colleagues. friends at the top should have no qualms about helping you. The outcome could be sensational.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22): This is a truth or dare week – a time to talk from the heart. Maybe the answers won’t be what you wanted to hear, but at least everything is out in the open. If there’s a call for repairs, either to your home or a relationship, consider it a fresh coat of paint. Keep an open mind.

Libra (September 23 - October 23): You often produce your best results when working in a team. Of course, it takes the right combination of people to bring about success, and this is where some problems might arise. Finances promise a muchneeded boost. Or someone close does well in the cash stakes, and you get to share some of their spoils.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Often, life’s chaos distracts us and we’re forever planning for the future, forgetting that to manifest what we want – we must be in the present. It’s worry that usually clouds our judgement. No need to fret. You have all you need and you’re progressing in the right direction. Life is meant to be enjoyed.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Get your head out of the clouds Sagittarius and take a long, hard look at where your life is headed. Only then will you be aware of what is possible. To make matters worse, it could feel as if the laws of resistance have been applied to any plan you try to put in motion. Slow down, and keep life simple.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20): As you know, absolute power corrupts. That is until you decide it’s your week to even the odds. Harsh words may be spoken and decisive action could be taken. But it’s high time you responded to someone else’s bullying. If this someone threatens to out a secret, call their bluff. You’ve nothing to fear.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18): This week you’ll either feel the urge to expand your living quarters or throw out some of the accumulated mess. Or you may decide to take a break. Suddenly everyone’s co-operative – to the point of making you wonder where the catch lies. Perhaps your relaxed mood is contagious.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): You can expect too much from relationships and when your overly-romantic requirements are short changed, disappointment may follow. Ask yourself: have I been too demanding, or withdrawn? Sometimes, we erect walls to protect ourselves but, in the process, shut others out. This is the week to demolish some of those barriers.