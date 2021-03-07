Horoscope: What your star sign has in store for the week ahead

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 - April 20): Get out there and get doing, Aries! This week, do whatever it is that makes you come alive. Take action on your best projects, and trash whatever’s outmoded. If you still feel some self-doubt, don’t. Trust that everything is unfolding in your best interests. Go ahead – follow your heart, and let your light shine. Taurus (April 21 - May 20): The cosmos encourages leaving troublesome friends who bring you down. You also enter a week of deep reflection, where your personal aims and social conscience go under review. There have been a few challenging moments in recent times, but you’ve grown beyond earlier limitations. Taureans are ready to try something new. Gemini (May 21 - June 21): With tress and uncertainty heaving you here, there and everywhere, you’ve a right to feel confused. One minute you’re up, the next...down. If doubt invades your confidence, remember your talents and strengths. You’re loaded with them. Unleash all your wonderful creativity. You may even stumble across a new hobby or career path. Cancer (June 22 - July 22): While Cancer is known for being a homebody, this week you’ll break out of your shell as the Sun muscles in on your ninth house of adventure. Book a holiday with best friends, or perhaps a romantic road trip with your partner. Also: keep your ears perked for a lucrative business opportunity that may present itself in a subtle way.

Leo (July 23 - August 23): When you need help, along comes a planetary ally or two. Not a moment too soon. Once you realise that not everyone’s out to get you, it’s onwards and upwards. There are some conditions. Bury the past and start concentrating on life as you’d like it. Except perhaps, financially. For now, throw hard-earned cash into a locked vault.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22): While your Virgo composure usually keeps you out of trouble, less sensible minds seem determined to stay on a collision course. So, again, you may have to clean up after others. Recently, too, you’ve been more insular. Later this week, emotional barriers start to fall and you once again confidently share your love.

Libra (September 23 - October 23): When individuals are drawn to each other, the energies can occasionally be unstable. Sometimes, it’s two steps forward and one step back. he right balance for love or friendship to bloom often takes patience. Should you need to applaud another’s good fortune, please do. Your support matters, especially this week.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): A phase of your life is coming to a close, so prepare for disruption. Relationships built on sand can expect some erosion. Scorpio discontent could even extend to clandestine meetings. Singles, too, may prefer a secret dalliance. Finances feature strongly, as does the need to chase your professional dreams. An interesting week ahead.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Though you’d prefer to shift into neutral, the cosmos asks that you continue in fast gear. You’ve been doing it tough for some time. Illness, work pressures, family matters – too many demands have drained your stirring Sagittarian spirit. Thankfully, better moments lie ahead. Late week offers financial opportunities, or renewed sentimental ties.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20): Parental figures, older friends or siblings feature prominently in your chart at present - and it’s high time. For whatever reason, you haven’t paid enough attention to the people who are capable of helping you most, but your future life and career may depend upon your making peace with the past. Listen to their points of view, with respect.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18): This week, most Aquarians have the planets on side. While the rest of us are trying to cope with our tedious lot, you’re spared similar frustrations. Money looks plentiful, which makes a welcome change from recent cash embarrassment. Spend while the going’s good. Right now too, there’s much to be said for team effort.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): You’ve played by the rules for so long, you may have forgotten what fun life can be. This is your time in the astrological spotlight,. Enjoy yourself – you’ve certainly earned it. To help you along, Venus, the planet of indulgence and romance, graces your sign until the 22nd, encouraging you to do all the things you should have done long ago.