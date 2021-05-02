Horoscope: What your star sign has in store for the week ahead (May 2-May 8)

Aries (March 21 - April 20)

It’s a week of personal growth, Aries, with enough cosmic co-operation to see you through. A little more perseverance is what’s needed, and we all know you’re not short on that. Just don’t place too much importance on money and possessions. Count your blessings, and know that life has more to offer than dollar signs.

Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

Excitement is in the air, and you sense it. The time’s right to turn dreams into reality. Start a new business or find a new job. Let loved ones spoil you. What’s to lose? Nothing. But there’s plenty to suggest fun and a fistful of cash. Finances look particularly promising, with a possible merger of love and business interests.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Good one, Gemini. You’ve managed to make it to this point with much of your stability intact. All you have to do now is keep your cards pinned close to your chest while doing business as usual. Two hints: don’t say more than you have to, and don’t try to fix what isn’t broken. This week, keep everything objective and balanced.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

You feel ambushed and are perhaps being forced in directions you don’t want to go. Yet through all this, you’ll end up the winner. Fiesty Mars, for one, indicates victory. The truth is, you’re not really one to stand still for long. Romantically, too, there’s plenty to hope for. Even some friendships are in for a surprise shift of status, and nicely so.

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

You’re primed for change, Leo. Work offers new challenges; so your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to wield your professional strength with focus and integrity. At home, you get a sense of where you need to cut ties and move forward. There’s a strong need to clearly define your identity and personal boundaries.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

This week brings a better understanding of life's quirkier rules, and you start to play the game more skilfully. Just don't assume you know it all. After all, life is a constant journey, so stay open to new experiences and learning. You also get another chance to achieve goals which seemed elusive in the past.

Libra (September 23 - October 23)

You’ve been moody for a while now, Libra, perhaps feeling a tad emotionally or financially abandoned. This week the cosmos presents even more demands. You may have to wrestle with extra challenges or there’s unfinished business to complete. Remember though, that you’re adored and those who love you will never let you down.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

You’re exhausted Scorpio, and it’s a fair bet that relationship issues need sorting. But a chirpier Venus turns your attention away from life’s troubles. Give yourself permission to shift from social to solitary and back again, depending on your mood. Both modes of operation will work for you. Take time out for some pampering, too.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

People need predictability, so no one is going to be very happy if you’re constantly changing your mind. It’ll be harder if you start talking about plans or proposals that very few can understand. Nor should you ignore the opinions of those closest to you. Their ideas may not be that different from your own.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

It is said that in life, timing is everything. Just the right words at the right time can heal, open doors and even hearts. Being in the right place, too, is how we are often blessed with incredible opportunities. And when time is on our side, we can be powerful. Go ahead, Capricorn, be powerful.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

It’s strange how sometimes you can feel invisible, as if people are walking straight past or through you. Other times, you’re suddenly the centre of attention, when even strangers catch a second glance. Well, this week you’re both visible and magnetic. The planets offer the right encouragement to catch up with old friends and simply have fun.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Life has been a battle recently, with any gains being hard won. The trouble is, you’re a natural for taking on too much and others will happily load you up when you let them. As you step into the week early indications may not suggest any different, but a change is on its way. Work and business shoot skywards. As does your love life.