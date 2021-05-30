Horoscope: What your star sign has in store for the week ahead (May 30 – June 5)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week.

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

Here we go again, with Mercury back-peddling after the 31st. Your world seems to crash in all directions this week, sending upheaval your way. Communications are delayed; money doesn’t arrive, electronics break down. If this pattern feels familiar, that's because you’ve dealt with such cosmic mischief before. Not to worry. This, too, shall pass.

Taurus (April 21 – May 20)

This week’s Mercury retrograde triggers resolution of uncertain issues. Don’t put off tricky conversations, even if the situation is complicated. It’s not until July that the romance tables turn in your favour. At work, however, give yourself plenty of chances to experiment with different styles or projects. Escape the same old rut.

Gemini (May 21 – June 21)

Life can have a serious edge to it, but this week injects some much needed sparkle. Whatever happens, Mercury forces a slow down, which you don’t mind. Even if you can't come to a complete standstill, try going with the flow. As you cruise through each day, you may be pleasantly surprised at who's stepping along beside you.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

With Mercury in a mean mood for the next few weeks, beware of letting relationship upsets or misunderstandings get out of hand. This is a time when envy, jealousies or gossip could run rampant. Avoid becoming too caught up in other peoples’ dramas – or you may end up taking the blame for whatever goes wrong.

Leo (July 23 – August 23)

The pace is slow this week. While Leos love a break, you don’t appreciate disruption to your routine. Should a backward moving Mercury halt plans, don’t try to speed up things or you may jeopardise future opportunities. While waiting for your own ventures to get back on track, offer to help others. The favour will eventually be generously returned.

Virgo (August 24 – September 22)

This week Virgos are hit by an emotional superstorm. It’s not your fault: blame a malevolent Mercury. Unexpected or hidden issues resurface – and you’re not happy about it. Some will choose to hide away from life’s current madness. Others will stick around and resolve troubling matters. Do whatever best soothes heart, mind and soul.

Libra (September 23 – October 23)

Your real rewards will arrive soon Libra and, despite a meddling Mercury, there’s plenty to accomplish this week. If you can survive an untimely setback, there’s no stopping you. Just stay determined. One individual has a powerful effect on you. A little extravagance is also likely, as you may have some extra cash to spend.

Scorpio (October 24 – November 22)

Mercury slips into hibernation, inviting Scorpios to do the same. This looks like a quiet week. Talk could turn towards moving house or the need for DIY to a residence or relationship. Of course, life would be more exciting with a touch of passion. Don’t fret – someone special is nearly within kissing distance.

Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21)

You prefer your life uncluttered, Sagittarius. It’s unfortunate, then, that this week looks a tad messy – especially for those in love affairs. Perhaps one participant has failed to mention that there’s a third party in the mix. If that’s you, are you really prepared to risk everything for a short term fling? Business matters look more settled.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 20)

With Mercury still sliding backwards, don’t start anything new. To avoid errors, double-check your finances, reconfirm appointments, have everything ready before a deadline and leave extra time for the unexpected. Also, remember – the past has a cute way of reappearing on your doorstep when you least expect it.

Aquarius (January 21 – February 18)

It’s rare to find an Aquarian lazily lounging around, but that’s just what a slow moving Mercury has in mind for you. During an intense week of planetary folly, take your holiday at home and fill your days with binge TV, sleeping, yoga and perhaps – the occasional chocolate bender. Get the rest you need.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Retrograde Mercury brings its usual upset, with home life thrown into disruption. If feeling frustrated or angry, your patience with loved ones may run thin. Every Pisces has a true sense of justice – so what you give is what you expect to receive. If loved ones are taking advantage, let them know. It’s time to put yourself first.