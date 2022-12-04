Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (Dec 4 - Dec 10)

Your Year Ahead You’re primed for change, Sagittarius. This year work offers new challenges, and the old saying about “being in the right place at the right time” will ring true.

Commitments won’t disappear. Indeed, they look to increase but can be handled in a more confident way. The answer lies in remaining flexible, even when under pressure. Keep faith with the spirit that drives you. This is a year for learning and growth. And even if you do have to accept the occasional trade-off, remember it’s you who’s paving the way. In matters of love, a chance encounter brings its temptations. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

There’s much to be said for expediency – so what if it puts the odd nose out of joint? Tired of endless debates and exploring options, you’re ready to choose a direction and follow it. Once initial obstacles are overcome, there should be surprisingly little resistance to your plans. The next step might be to consider a change in your work environment. Taurus (April 21 - May 20) If you’re feeling sad, perhaps you’ve been missing friendship or romance. This starts to change this week. The trick is to take a break from others’ relentless problems. Their web of discontent prevents your own self-care. Surround yourself with beauty and those closest to your heart. Love changes everything, as many Taureans could now rediscover.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21) For some time, the cosmos has made your life hell with its orders to wait, and wait, and wait… Still, you’ve weathered it well and finally, the delays start to lift. Likewise, if love feels distant, expect much closer contact. Go ahead, Gemini, have more fun. Just don't count on others for material backing. This week, financial independence is a must. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

No one has a drama-free existence – we’ve all made mistakes. Consider, though, that the so-called “errors” of judgement are simply learning tools towards wisdom and compassion. Forgive others, and yourself. Forget past hurts and keep moving forward. There is so much more to experience and love. Leo (July 23 - August 23) Professional matters are replaced by thoughts of the heart. If coupled and emotional barriers have grown too high, now is the time to dismantle them. Be honest with what you really want, especially after the 7th, when a fateful meeting could prove tempting. Singles, too, throw caution to the wind.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22) Recent times have felt lonely for many Virgos, so a sense of belonging becomes more important. For singles, the lure to coupledom might become more insistent. Meanwhile, duos rekindle commitment. Later in the week, however, it will be more about financial growth. Thanks to well-placed planets, luxuries become more affordable. Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Fiesty planets throws you a healthy dose of happiness. With such bravado also extending to romance, your newfound confidence can’t help but be sexually alluring. Professionally, too, you should start setting new targets and self-promoting. Network, Libra. Give it your all and, soon, you’ll be rewarded with financial and career advances. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) This week promises increased cash flow, although the cosmos seems keen to squander money on your behalf. If single, there’s a sense of adventure in the air. For dissatisfied couples, it’s more of a make-or-break time. At work, networking works to your benefit. It’s all a matter of making the right contacts, and then choosing the right direction.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) You’re in love, or are you? Certainly, there’s a strong fascination there, but it could be based on wishful thinking. You might think you have found your soulmate. Then again, maybe not. That’s not to say that your mutual magnetism isn’t real; just take it slow and allow enough time to see each other with a cooler, more clinical eye. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

The winds of change bring unpredictable financial trends for many Capricorns. If you’ve been thrifty, watch out now for impulsive spending sprees, especially early in the week. Or, if you’ve been blowing your bank balance like a high-roller, rein in your spending to regain equilibrium. Soon, you should be safely out of the red. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) This week, you become more assertive, as well as more ambitious. After the 7th is an ideal time for new studies, professional growth or for embarking on promising new business ventures. Whatever happens, keep faith with the spirit that drives you. If extra work hours are required, don’t grumble – the gains will be well worth it.