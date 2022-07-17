Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (July 17 - July 23)

Aries (March 21 - April 20) When we look at other people, we see many of their qualities in seemingly random ways. Yet the qualities that we see in the those around us are often related to the traits that exist in us. “Like attracts like” is one of the spiritual laws of the universe. The question is, who are you drawn to this week?

Taurus (April 21 - May 20) It’s time for a much-needed break. Even if you feel you could carry on, there’s probably little point. You’re more open to discussion, which means that any long-standing troubles could finally be resolved. Sure, some old family spats may get replayed, but this time around you should be able to leave each other with a genuinely warm embrace. Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

This week’s spirited sassiness can’t help but turn heads. Business may mix with pleasure. Or perhaps a higher-up is instrumental in pushing you towards success. Whatever the case, right now you’re ambitious and talented enough to triumph. If others resent your moment of glory, ignore them. Push your aims skyward. Cancer (June 22 - July 22) The ever-so-domestic Cancer is usually resistant to change. Happily, this week if anyone’s venturing out in search of excitement - it’s you. Trouble is, few seem daring enough to share your dreams. Perhaps they’ve been witness to your less adventurous side in the past. Get passionate and show others how bold you really can be.

Leo (July 23 - August 23) Get your head out of the clouds Leo and take a long, hard look at where your life is really headed. Only then will you be aware of what is, and what isn’t possible. To make matters worse, it could feel as if the laws of resistance have been applied to any plan you try to put in motion. Slow down, and keep life simple. Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

The world’s getting smaller, but it can still seem like a big, lonely place when you start to question how much you really have in common with those around you. Major planets are in the same boat right now, feeling very distant. Perhaps it’s time to find new solutions to old problems - there’s little point sticking to the tried and true if it’s not working. Libra (September 23 - October 23) It’s one of those weeks, Libra. You’re stressed, and really can’t cope with much more. But one of the remarkable things about you is your amazing inventiveness. Sure, there may be a roadblock or two, but your innate GPS should instinctively steer you towards unmapped detours. Laughter, too, will help settle any excessive stress.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) You’re very chatty this week - so unlike you, Scorpio. Excited thoughts race around your mind and you can’t wait to share them with anyone that happens to be around. Right now too, it seems you’re back in touch with every friend or colleague on the planet. Some Scorpios could also end the week with a fair share of love and luxuries. Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

This week presents Sagittarians with a challenge, but the issues surrounding it may be a tad cloudy so that you don’t see the whole picture. Don’t fret. This delay will actually work in your favour. In slowing down the decision-making, impetuous mistakes will be avoided. In the same way, find out the facts before you act. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20) Feeling tired? Little wonder, Capricorn. It’s been a challenging time with much stress and little rest. But you can’t keep burning the candle at both ends, and then be surprised when the flame burns out. Take this week to nurture yourself. Find somewhere quiet, and pamper. You can only help others if you first help yourself.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) Your best efforts may not be appreciated this week, mostly because others are so wrapped up in themselves that they can’t see a good thing - even when it’s waved in their faces. Never mind, just worry about yourself for now. Deal with your limitations and expand on your strengths. This week is about putting in extra effort to reap future rewards. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)