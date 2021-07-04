Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (July 4 - July 10)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Best Day: Friday 9th It’s ridiculous for you to belittle yourself when there are so many people who look up to you. A quick glance at your astrological chart suggests that it’s overloaded emotions that are at fault. There’s so much happening, Aries. But people genuinely admire you and your work. If they can see how great you are, why can’t you? Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

Best Day: Wednesday 7th This week’s message is to take a step back to acknowledge your innermost feelings. Preoccupied with many of today's distractions, we often lose ourselves for long periods at a time. Agitation follows. To avoid feeling pressured or stressed, you must learn to trust your innate intuition. Calmness and true self-reflection is required. Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Best Day: Thursday 8th This week’s nebulous pairing of Neptune and Mercury may bring misunderstandings based on hypersensitivity or, perhaps, untruths. Expect mix-ups. Yet this can also be a time of empathetic conversations that can lift spirits and heal wounds. So much depends on your frame of mind, and willingness to trust your own intuition. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Best Day: Sunday 4th If you’re feeling restless or drumming your fingers for action, a happier Venus should supply it. In other words, you have planetary permission to prosper and enjoy. This extends to romance too. An irresistible magnetism keeps love on its toes, so don’t be surprised if someone’s eager to grab your exclusive attention. Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Best Day: Friday 9th When those around you find their affairs riddled with complications, lucky lions will be purring with contentment. But beware: Mars is running riot in your sector of self confidence and eager to brag about your triumphs – so it’s best to keep your most delicious secrets to yourself.Truth is, others are just a tad jealous. Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Best Day: Wednesday 7th There’s a confident energy to the week, and very little will escape your attention. If teamwork’s required, there’s no better time for presenting new ideas. Even so, timing is important. Don’t force issues until all signals say go – some things are worth the wait. Late week brings another kind of joy. The romantic kind. Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Best Day: Sunday 4th Many Librans feel daunted by the unfamiliar. It’s all right – you just need to know what you’re dealing with. Nobody knows it all, but we all know something. Sometimes you underestimate your experience, until you meet people totally new to the game. Only then do you realise what a wealth of knowledge you really are. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Best Day: Saturday 10th After recent dramas, it would be wise to pack a suitcase and take a break from life's apparent urgencies. Postpone stressful appointments. Everything and everyone can wait, as you let self-pampering take priority. It’s also a week of less hurried romantic prospects. Enjoy the pleasures of a slower, more tender touch. Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Best Day: Tuesday 6th Your mind’s racing and your pulse is pacing. There are a million things to do, with each one vying for prime position. Fortunately, this week is feeling energetic. Sure, there’ll be some challenging moments– but you’re primed to set off a reaction that holds the promise of pleasure and prosperity. If this brings in extra cash – spend it. Guilt free. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Best Day: Saturday 10th Recent times have been dramatic – you may have felt fragmented or out of control. Sometimes, though, it takes adversity to force a reshuffle. When you refuse to instigate change – the cosmos will do it for you. Jupiter encourages new studies. Venus revives friendships, while Mercury pushes for material and financial gain. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

Best Day: Thursday 8th The Sun is in your sixth house of work and success, which could bring a page-turning moment to your professional life. So get down to business, Aquarius. Where do you want to be in five or ten years? Plant the seeds for future growth, perhaps even enlisting a mentor or life coach to help you in the process. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)