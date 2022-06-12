Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (June 12 - June 18)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Story continues below Advertisement

Best Day: Monday 13th The Aries dream is still on schedule, but it’s not a week for short cuts. Over the next few days, life will run more like a marathon – so keep those trainers laced. To help, you’ve a powerful planetary team onside, including mighty Mars. Soon enough, determination and honed skills let you carve your name in any trophy you choose. Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

Story continues below Advertisement

Best Day: Sunday 12th Mercury is keen to keep you in its relaxed company so, this week, you can catch up on things that aren’t too important. If you’re wondering what could make you happier, think love and friendship. A delightful opportunity could also boost Taurean charm. You say all the right things and others are listening. A great time for announcements. Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Story continues below Advertisement

Best Day: Thursday 16th Mix a little determination with a lot of ambition and you get a recipe for success. Mercury moves forward, bringing empowering changes into your life. It’s time to discard any emotional or professional deadwood. At times this may be easier said than done but truth be told – you can’t go back now, and why would you? Look to the future. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Story continues below Advertisement

Best Day: Sunday 12th This week finds you exorcising ghosts from the past. Hope is on the increase and you, at last, start to see the light at the end of the tunnel. As you emerge from the darkness, your heart opens and many old fears or doubts can be released. It’s not a week to find the ultimate solutions, but you’re definitely on the right track. Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Best Day: Monday 13th Clear away any emotional debris, Leo. Let common sense set the pace, and don’t be hurried by others’ hysteria. You have a growing awareness of your own desires. This should be made clear to anyone who tries to steer you away from them. For some, past romantic sparks may be reignited. Let your heart lead the way. Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Best Day: Friday 17th With Mercury improving communication skills, you’re granted a kinder week. Of course, there’ll always be challenging moments, but you’re more than capable of meeting them. After the 16th, make room for love. One individual, in particular, feels like a soul mate. But should you be disappointed with your current domestic situation, expect change. Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Best Day: Saturday 18th Mercury has exited your sector of karmic debts and moved into your sector of travel and expansion. So, yes Libra – you can finally exhale a mighty sigh of relief. The past has been dealt with, so you can once again live in the present. After months of frustration, you can expect the world to co-operate with you – and it will. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Best Day: Wednesday 15th It’s a week to expand your intellect and reach out for new experiences. You become ready to make radical moves. Scorpios also come to feel more comfortable with who they are, and their chosen lifestyle. Just don’t assume you know it all. After all, life is a constant journey. Love could also be yours for the taking – but play nice. Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Best Day: Thursday 16th Now that the Sun has stuck his toes over that 7th House horizon, relationships rule. It’s a time when you must substitute the "me" for “we". And while this doesn't mean that you have to sacrifice your own identity, dealing with others will call for greater responsibility. Finances also look to improve as the week progresses. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Best Day: Saturday 18th Here’s a week when old patterns are broken, Capricorn. The people you meet, the directions you take nudge you towards a richer, more satisfying life. But don’t worry if you make a mistake or two – the soul actually benefits from the odd red-faced moment. Every move, whether it’s upward or wayward, makes you a more complete person. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

Best Day: Friday 17th With carnal desires running free, this week business contacts can just as willingly become romantic ties. Singles play the field, duos revive experimental play. But regardless of romantic status, you could now meet a gifted individual who pushes you into the public eye. A growing wanderlust might also be satiated by travel. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)