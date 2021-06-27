Horoscope: What your Zodiac sign has in store this week (June 27 - July 3)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

When on the attack, most Ariens fire first and ask questions later. Sometimes, however, you can be too quick off the mark. This week, check all facts before marching into battle – someone could be planning an ambush. Unstable relationships may fall; new romance looks set to flourish – great news if you’re back on the single scene. Taurus (April 21 - May 20) Love sidles closer this week, and it’s unlikely to be a tame entanglement. What’s more, the attraction should be mutual, with no end to the emotions you can explore. The professional pace? Equally active. Fortunately, few can handle creative challenges better than you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21) It’s a week to rid yourself of restrictions, especially regarding lacklustre romance or being stuck in a dead-end job. The cosmos allows you to discard emotional or physical baggage that block you from taking action. Do this, and new opportunities will start to appear. Finally, you can make the best of your talents. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Your love of luxuries can occasionally run over budget. You’re probably picking up the tab for either your own or someone else’s enthusiasm. There’s nothing like financial problems to test a relationship. At work, should an unexpected change lead to new territory, don’t fret. Just don’t take short cuts. Leo (July 23 - August 23) Why is it that you always seem to want the reverse of what’s offered, Leo? When thrown into the limelight, you want quiet. When left alone, you want to be included. Either way, you take to authority like a wild cat, so heaven help those who push their case beyond reason. This week, there’s too much to be done in too little time.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22) Playing the perpetual peacemaker can sometimes leave you wondering about the myth of give-and-take. This week, your more indefatigable edge works to your benefit. Some may choose to openly disagree with your values and ideals, while others refuse to accept your ideas. Ignore their jibes and go about your own business. Libra (September 23 - October 23)

You can’t please all the people all of the time, Libra. Maybe the solution is to pick your moment, but there’s still one small problem – some individuals simply can’t be pleased, despite your best efforts. If so, perhaps you’re better off directing your energies elsewhere? The next few days, concentrate on money and self-image. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) If I say there’s change on the way, don’t run. While things may be flowing a tad too swiftly for your liking, you’ll soon get the hang of it. Perhaps you’re being asked to retrain, or take an unexpected detour? Whatever happens, know that the heavens are steering you in the right direction. Follow your dreams, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) Conflicts have chipped away at many Sagittarian egos. Not this week, when you can mostly look forward to a rewarding few days. No longer prepared to concede defeat we’ll see you on the attack, rather than merely safeguarding. You're also better able to shape small details into a larger picture and intuitively make the right choices. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

You need closure which, under normal circumstances may cause tension but now feels welcoming. Maybe it’s because you’re more forgiving. Maybe it’s because others are forgiving you, or are sincerely sorry. Whatever the case, happiness is on the increase which, in turn, can’t help but spill over into love and friendship. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) Jupiter asks that you sort out your finances once and for all, so you now have to be focused on work and money in order to thrive. The upside: a possible promotion or cash bonus. Stash any extra cash, and you may just gain yourself a reprieve. Love brings surprises, with romance possibly being secretive.