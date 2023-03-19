Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (Mar 19 - Mar 25)

The year ahead This next year is the perfect time for networking, updating your image or, if a couple, making a stronger commitment. Who to thank?A loving Jupiter - which is happy to ignite romantic flames.

Singles, too, should strike while the iron is hot. So while you often have a lively attitude towards relationships, this year finds you feeling even more feisty. Money, however, may be of some concern. Someone in your life could take an unexpected hard line on finances, so gather support. The Sun moves into your financial sector after April. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

The spending spree is over, Aries, so shred maxed-out credit cards. You can blame unashamed advertising all you like for your financial woes, but it is you who has been spending. If a special relationship has been damaged by problems, it is time for emotional repair and renovation. Taurus (April 21 - May 20) When individuals are drawn to each other, the energies can occasionally be unstable. Sometimes it is two steps forward and one step back. For love or friendship to naturally thrive takes patience. Should you need to applaud another’s good fortune, please do. Your support matters, especially this week.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21) This is not a time for quiet contemplation. Instead, push for the things you want. You are riding in the slipstream of benevolent planetary forces, so use this week for what it is - a ticket to success. Expect some extra cash, too. In relationships, make all your daring moves by the end of the week. After that, the magic could wane. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

After recent dramas it would be wise to pack a suitcase and take a break from life’s apparent urgencies. Postpone potentially stressful appointments. Everything and everyone can wait, as you let self pampering take priority. It is also a week of less hurried romantic prospects. Enjoy the pleasures of a slower, more tender touch. Leo (July 23 - August 23) With romance in the air, this week many singles could find their soulmate. Couples rediscover the initial fascination. If love has been marred by problems, put misgivings in the past tense. Bottom line - whether single or settled, you now crave a sense of belonging, so stash away that workload, Leo. This week, love takes priority.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22) Prevention is better than cure, Virgo, so if an old ailment looks as if it might recur, get it checked and sent packing. Even in perfect health, you may choose to withdraw to reassess your direction and values. If friends ask for your intervention in their conflicts, don’t buy into any trouble. At most, offer sympathy but maintain grace under pressure. Libra (September 23 - October 23)

You may be overly sensitive to criticism this week, but your anxiety could have more to do with unresolved low self-esteem rather than with what has been said. Release your burdens, Libra. You have carried the weight of old wounds long enough. Your smartest strategy would be to reduce stress with nurturing self-care. Do what makes you happy. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) Don’t quit or give up, Scorpio. As hard as the battle may seem, if you persevere, you can and will succeed. It is important to accept that sometimes we need to change course or direction in order to achieve goals and ambitions. If something is not happening, however hard you seem to try, perhaps you need to change tactics.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) A secret could be exposed, Sagittarius. While you may feel a indignant at having your psyche placed on such public display, avoid any temptation to retaliate. This is not a time to shoot whatever grace you have left in the foot. The trouble with confronting bullies is that you risk acting the same way. Be the better person. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Now is the time to sit back and put your feet up for a while as you start to reap the benefits of what you have sown. The road you took to get here had its ups and downs - all the more reason to take a well-earned break. What is yours is yours, and no one is going to take that away from you. You can spend a little, too. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) You might want to put some space between yourself and a barrage of conflicting opinions. Be smarter in your decision making, especially when it comes to business or purchases. To maintain stability at work and home, be patient and stay receptive to alternative viewpoints - honest discussion beats hostility any time.