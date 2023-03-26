Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (Mar 26 - Apr 1)

Your year ahead The future looks bright, but unhurried - a welcome change from this past year’s madness. It’s all about doing well, making it all happen at the right time.

Professionally, act with confidence, secure in the knowledge that the planets will serve you well. Even if there small setbacks, they won’t last long. There’s plenty of potential for romance; both in commitments and delightful distractions. This next year also hints at a financial boost, with the source of your good fortune stemming from more than just one well.

Aries (March 21 - April 20) If you’re in a relationship and no longer want to be, now’s the time to rethink long-term plans. Ending any kind of partnership can be painful, but don’t stay for the wrong reasons. At work, if something fails and it wasn’t your fault, don’t accept the blame. But if you were wrong, admit it. You won’t lose dignity, but will gain respect. Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

This is a time of healing, Taurus. You need to rest and recharge after suffering a difficult experience that took the wind out of your sails. No matter how your mind pushes and pulls you to take action, stop and calm mind, body and soul. You need rest in order to recover from an exhausting situation, stress or an unexpected illness. Gemini (May 21 - June 21) Cancel that appointment with your therapist, Gemini. Your recent erratic behaviour is just the effects of some disruptive planets. Instead of worrying about your uncharacteristic conduct, figure out how to benefit from being outrageous. If throwing a well timed hissy fit can help you get what you want, use the drama to your advantage.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22) You may feel irritated with close friends or relatives this week. If they’re leaning too heavily on you, you need to either hand back some responsibility or recruit some outside support. You can’t be all things to everyone. It’s often said, “that time is the most valuable commodity.” So spend it wisely, Cancer - on yourself. Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Here’s a week of opportunity. Determination continues to push you forward, so throw all your might into plans and projects. It’s also a time of Leo single-mindedness. Should someone try to block or derail you, anger will follow and heated words could be exchanged. Whatever happens, it’s a week to keep busy. Virgo (August 24 - September 22) Keep your ideas quiet, Virgo. This is no time to give competitors the edge, nor is it a time for a leap of faith. Despite your impatience to move on, the current cosmic line-up discourages hurry. Neither should you do or say anything that will be seen as a challenge. The same goes for your love life - unless you’re a fan of one-night stands.

Libra (September 23 - October 23) Recent times have been dramatic - you may have felt fragmented or out of control. Sometimes, though, it takes adversity to force a reshuffle. When you refuse to instigate change - the cosmos will do it for you. Mars encourages new studies. The Sun revives friendships, while Mercury pushes for material and financial gain. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

This week finds you focusing on health. With Mercury travelling through your fitness sector, it’s time to stop burning the candle at both ends. Address any health issues that you have ignored for too long and concentrate on improving diet and exercise regimes. Treat your body like a temple, Scorpio - not a rubbish bin. Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) You now get to go where the mood takes you. If business-related travel is on the agenda, that’s perfect - as you can now tackle negotiations forcefully, yet tactfully. Should this trigger a rewarding offer, expect a positive change in your lifestyle. Perhaps in love, too. Expect a surprise if you attract someone different from your usual peer group.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20) Chances are you’ve felt restrained by regulations lately, but you’re now given a chance to break free. Where others might hesitate before the fear of an uncertain future, you lead by example and show no doubt that you’re ready to move on. This could mean letting some old grievances drop, so be ready to forgive and forget. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)