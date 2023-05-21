Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (May 21 - May 27)

Your year ahead Geminis become more determined than ever. Also, it’s a year of gradual metamorphosis.

This will require considerable self-analysis and probing into your past, but all the work will be worth it. You start to discover just how strong and resilient you are. If you have ever had misgivings about your strength, you’ll soon stop doubting your confidence and resourcefulness. In the meantime, as the year progresses, you’re more able to pursue your heart's desire - and if you can allocate time for what you love each day, life becomes infinitely more rewarding.

Aries (March 21 - April 20) Loved ones or family seem to have unruly spending habits at the moment. Patiently explain to them the income-versus-expenditure formula. Unless you want to be paying off someone else’s bills for the next few months, confiscate all lines of credit. There may be tantrums, but they will be grateful soon enough. Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

It’s one of those times when you feel like disconnecting your devices and bolting your front door. But your reclusive behaviour shouldn’t be mistaken for the blues. It’s more a case of needing some time out for contemplation. With luck, everyone will respect that. By week’s end a re-energised cosmos pushes on, and so do you. Gemini (May 21 - June 21) It’s strange how things can improve once you decide to surrender your worries to the universe. This next week should bring progress on a matter that’s been causing you worry or discomfort. Ironically, this comes at a time when the issue in question hardly seems to matter any more. Or so you thought.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22) The cosmos asks you to streamline your responsibilities. In the past, you’ve had a cavalier attitude with regard to the size of your workload. Now you come to realise that, in taking on too much, you’re missing out on other life pleasures. The next few weeks offer continued success but with a better sense of balance. Leo (July 23 - August 23)

This week may not go as you would like, which could leave you feeling a tad uneasy. But don’t get into a twist trying to figure out whether you’re doing the right thing. Remember that energy follows thought: what you think or feel is what you get. The more positive your thoughts and actions, the better the outcome. Virgo (August 24 - September 22) This week is all about sticking to what you know best. The Sun emphasises routine, so work with what’s familiar. You’ll make up for any lost time soon enough. Also, don’t exaggerate the facts as this may cause misunderstandings. Use tact and charm when faced with dilemmas. Compromise and be prepared to listen to others.

Libra (September 23 - October 23) There’s much to be said for routine but, more recently, the same thing day in and day out has merged into a blur of blandness. This week’s hint of romance or sparks of inspiration or creativity arrive just in time. Throw yourself wholeheartedly into any new options on offer. It could be an introduction to a better lifestyle. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

You’re ready to get back to business. The planets, however, have something else in mind. With nebulous Neptune creating a cluttered mind or uncertainty, you’ll be lucky if you can get to work on time. Progress will be slow – expect three steps forward and one step back. The good news? Your money arena is blessed, but be conservative. Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) While much of the zodiac seems ready to self-destruct, you don’t have to join the queue. Most problems arise through no one’s willingness to back off, so it’s up to you to lead by example. It’s just a case of crashing through any self-doubts. Venus is also networking on your behalf, so make the most of new introductions.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20) The Sun is in your sixth house of work and success, which could bring a page-turning moment to your professional life. Get down to business, Capricorn. Where do you want to be in two or five years? Plant the seeds for future growth, perhaps even enlisting a mentor or life coach to help you in the process. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)