Horoscope: What your zodiac sign has in store this week (Sep 12 - Sep 18)

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Ariens are fond of fresh starts, and this week you’ll either feel the urge to expand your living quarters or throw out some of the accumulated mess. Or you may decide to take a quick break. Suddenly too, everyone’s unusually cooperative - to the point of making you wonder where the catch lies. Perhaps your relaxed mood is contagious. Taurus (April 21 - May 20) With this week’s tetchy Mars, it’s definitely not the time to flirt with danger, make important decisions or try to reconcile relationship issues. The week ahead requires decisive handling as cosmic forces close the gates on unviable projects. There may be disappointments, arguments or financial setbacks. If so, just let go.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21) It’s time to put down some home-loving roots, Gemini. Family numbers may grow – perhaps through marriage or a partner, a new flatmate, birth or even a new pet. You’re also likely to draw closer to immediate family and, if need be, turn to them for assistance. Parents could offer help – be it financial or otherwise. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

For some time now, you’ve suffered upheaval. Still, the experience hasn’t been all bad, as you’ve gained the gifts of wisdom, tenacity and compassion. The planets now announce a change in pace and growing confidence. Romance wins a generous time slot, with enough allure to conjure up an enigmatic new love. Leo (July 23 - August 23) As you undoubtedly know, absolute power corrupts. That is, of course, until you decide it’s your week to even the odds. Harsh words may be spoken, and decisive action could be taken. But it’s high time you responded to someone else’s bullying. If this someone threatens to out a secret, call their bluff. You’ve nothing to fear.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22) This birthday week coincides with an important turning point – a time when you’re free to attract whatever, or whoever, you please. For some, new work unfolds. Others enjoy the pleasures of requited romance. Just be wary of overly dependent companions, particularly those who would happily fritter away your hard earned cash. Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Get your head out of the clouds Libra and take a long, hard look at where your life is really headed. Only then will you be aware of what is, and what isn’t possible. To make matters worse, it could feel as if the laws of resistance have been applied to any plan you try to put in motion. Slow down, and keep life simple. Scorpio (October 24 - November 22) Networking is an excellent way to share your talents, and this week you might find yourself in the right place at the right time. Similarly, it’s knowledge that creates success – so impress others with your intellect. If love’s on your mind, it shouldn’t be too difficult to deliver a knock-out sales pitch. After all, it’s a commodity you believe in.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21) If trouble flares, act with diplomacy. The trick lies in distancing yourself from this week’s emotional inferno, rather than getting caught up in it. As soon as Sagittarians buy into any over-hyped drama, you lose your natural objectivity. Without it, you could make some ill-considered decisions, and this isn’t the time for that. Don’t overreact. Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Routine has become a way of life for many. If life has become too predictable, it’s time to try something new – even if you’re stuck at home. Start by making one small change every day or so. Initially, the choice may not feel comfortable, but it’s important to realise how long old patterns have been fixed in place. Be bold, Capricorn. Aquarius (January 21 - February 18) If given a second chance at ventures that previously didn’t go so well, figure out who’s best at what, and drum up a solid sense of teamwork - even if it has to be networking via the internet. Should love or money come your way, accept with gratitude. In the same spirit, give openly. Best news: perhaps, a gentle stroll down memory lane.