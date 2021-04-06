How self-confidence affects your KPIs

Skills and experience are not the only requirements needed to excel in achieving your Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), according to a certified transformational life coach, Tracy Dube. According to Dube, there are two types of self-confidence: the first is general self-confidence that a person develops as a child, and the second is self-confidence associated with a specific task. Numerous studies show that self-confidence is directly linked to your job performance. Self-confidence matters just as much as competency in the workplace, according to a study, The Confidence Gap, conducted by Katty Kay and Claire Shipman. One of the principal reasons for this is that self-confident employees believe they can perform their tasks successfully and therefore are motivated to do so, the study stated.

“The self-confident employee is no more capable than the less confident one. The only difference is the mindset, which leads to more effort, persistence, and the capacity to take risks and learn how to perform new tasks,” said Dube.

She said that individuals with low levels of self-efficacy tend to stay in their comfort zones; they won’t take on big projects, which places them in a position where they were less likely to be recognised.

However, according to Dube, confidence is something that can be acquired.

Here’s how:

Change the way you think about yourself

Negative thoughts about yourself can hold you back in your career and life in general, said Dube.

Ask your manager or HR for more training

If you need to develop or improve a skill, speak to your manager or HR. “This doesn’t mean you’re incompetent. It means you want to grow and learn so you’re better prepared to take on new and more challenging tasks,” Dube added.

Celebrate small wins

“It’s important to pause and celebrate your achievements, no matter how small they may be. This will not only boost your confidence, but it will motivate you to keep going,” said Dube.

She suggests breaking down your goals into small achievable chunks, as this makes it easier to track your progress and tick items from your list.

Challenge yourself

Dube says the only way you’ll know if you’re good at something is to challenge yourself. “Self-confidence does not come naturally to everyone. To become a good swimmer, you have to practise and spend a lot of time swimming,” she said.

“The same is true for building confidence in your job. You challenge yourself to take on new tasks, and even when you make mistakes, you’ll learn from them and grow,” she added.

If you believe it, you can achieve it

“We all know one or two quotes about thinking positively so that we can achieve whatever we set our minds to,” said Dube.

“Individuals with high levels of self-efficacy are not necessarily more qualified, but their positive mindsets and beliefs influence their performance, and this makes them stand out,” she added.