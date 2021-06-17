How to support an employee with social anxiety

People with social anxiety disorder often experience a rise in their anxiety levels or a general sense of being overwhelmed due to their surroundings. Healthline.com describes social anxiety disorder as a type of anxiety disorder that causes extreme fear in social settings.

People will experience a social anxiety disorder in different ways. Some might have difficulty conversing with others, meeting new people, attending social gatherings, or be afraid of judgement from others. According to a 2015 South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SAGAD) report, 54% of people who experienced depression or anxiety at work took more time to complete simple tasks, while 50% made more mistakes than usual. Recently, tennis star Naomi Osaka announced her withdrawal from the French Open and spoke candidly about her mental health.

The 23 year-old four-time grand slam champion revealed that she had been suffering from depression and social anxiety for a long time, and that it was time for her to take a break. Naturally, the workplace is a stressful environment that causes stress. But it can be extra challenging for people who already have a social anxiety disorder to execute their work properly. Here's how you can support an employee with a social anxiety disorder in the workplace:

Set clear roles and expectations Anxiety thrives in uncertainty. Experts recommend focusing on your employee's strengths and allowing them to advance in more structured tasks. Be open with your feedback

Speaking to The Independent, Founder of Altum Health and chartered psychologist Dr Courtney Raspin suggested giving clear feedback - that way people will not wonder what you think of them and their performance. “Be transparent and direct with your feedback,” said Raspin. Focus on one-on-one talks