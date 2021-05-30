Kendall Jenner on her anxiety: 'I'm worried about what's going to happen in the future'

Kendall Jenner is “worried about what is going to happen in the future”.

The 25-year-old reality star has been open about her struggle with anxiety in the past, and has now said her mental health can sometimes stop her from living in the moment, as she’s constantly worried about what might happen in her future.

She said: “If I have something coming up that’s bringing me out of my comfort zone … it can consume me to the point where I’m not focusing on what is happening to me that day or in that moment. I’m just worried about what is going to happen in the future.”

Kendall also said she finds it hard to take part in public speaking events, because they often leave her feeling “really nervous and uncomfortable”.

She added: “I really, really don’t like public speaking; it makes me really nervous and uncomfortable. But then there’s moments in my life as a public figure that I do have to kind of be in that position.

“The moment that I schedule it and I know it’s happening, to the moment it actually happens, I will think about it constantly, and it’ll just eat me alive and I won’t be able to forget about it. The day I’m getting ready to go, I just have so much anxiety that it feels like my blood is boiling, and I’m shaking … my mouth is dry.”

And the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star said she is “a big perfectionist” and fears that she will mess things up.

Speaking to Vogue’s ‘Open Minded’ series, she said: “I guess that if you mess up enough that people notice, they just make fun of you.

“There’s been so many situations where I’ve had to face fear, face situations that honestly own all that anxiety. You just have to do it to not only grow as a person but become a better person."

