Managing your mental wellbeing through quality sleep

Erica Jansen, research assistant professor of nutritional sciences, says sleep is essential to every process in the body, affecting our physical and mental functioning. Sleep also has an impact on how well we will feel and function the following day. Because it affects every area of health, sleep is truly interdisciplinary. The essential aspects of mental wellness are sleep and staying active. Psychologist and wellness coach Dr Eugene Kemp said that “it helps with interrupting destructive patterns and obsessive worrying about something by changing the focus”.

He says you need to make sleep a priority, which often starts with being more aware, mindful and attentive in your approach. In terms of exercise, make sure to plan it into your schedule, give it a specific time slot, dedicate yourself to it and focus on the advantages of prioritising it. When we don’t make sleep and exercise a priority, we see an increase in psychiatric conditions, “which can exacerbate the symptoms of many mental conditions, including depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder,” said Dr Kemp. According to Dr Daniel Amen, an American psychiatrist, exercise is a successful way to support both your mental and physical health. When measured as an antidepressant, exercise rivals pharmacology in treating depression.

Picture: Supplied Considering that eating and sleeping are two of the most crucial daily activities, we need to ensure we create the perfect sleeping environment. “The ‘perfect’ environment doesn’t necessarily exist, because everyone prefers it differently. It’s not impossible to try, though,” said Rudo Kemp, founder of Sloom – the only comfortable adjustable mattress in South Africa. Quality mattresses and pillows are important. How does one start incorporating better sleep habits into your routine and why is this important?

Researchers have noted that sleep links to several brain functions, including: Memory: memory formation and processing may be impacted by sleep disruption.

Performance: insufficient sleep has an impact on people’s performance at work and school. (This includes the ability to concentrate, react emotionally, make decisions and take risks.)

Cognition: sleep disruption may impair your reasoning, judgement and capacity for problem-solving by affecting the stress hormones in your body. “The first step to start incorporating better sleep habits is to be aware of the many advantages and then to plan your routines around that,” said Dr Kemp. Dr Kemp shared some of his best tips for mood management and mental wellness:

