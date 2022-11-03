Money can’t buy happiness: Engineer swaps R30K a month job to become a farmer for R3K

Burnout. Mental breakdowns. Reaching rock bottom. These are all terms that have come to be associated with dead-end jobs many people are just in so they can pay the bills. But Tsogang Vukani Amkeni’s story could inspire many of us to re-evaluate our lives, especially when it comes to our 9-5 jobs.

The former engineer, Amkeni explained in a recent tweet that he left his full-time engineering job to follow his dream to be come a farmer. By his own admission, he’s the happiest he’s been. According to his Twitter profile, he farms with chickens and is passionate about agriculture and food security. “I left a full-time job in engineering where I was taking home 30k a month and liberated myself into farming where I take home 3k a month 😂 and I’m the happiest I’ve ever been 🤣 I have a friend who was taking home 45k, now he’s making 6k for himself,” he wrote.

I left a fulltime job in engineering where I was taking home 30k a month and liberated myself into farming where I take home 3k a month 😂 and I'm the happiest I've ever been 🤣 I have a friend who was taking home 45k, now he's making 6k for himself 🕺🏿💃🏿🕺🏿💃🏿 — Tsogang_Vukani_Amkeni (@Tsogang3) October 31, 2022 Amkeni’s post caused quite the stir and sparked fierce debate among online users.

Many admitted that they could relate to his story, while others doubted his rosy outlook on life. “Let’s give it 2 more months and see how it turns out,” commented one tweet. Another said, “It’s the mortgage man that brings me back to my senses whenever I feel like liberating myself😂😂😂, and so this morning like most I put on a face, go to work, do fake smiles, end emails with ‘kind regards’😂😂. Debt is slavery.”

