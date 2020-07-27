Overcoming the emotional hurdles of Covid-19
Covid-19 has had an impact on many people’s well-being. For some people, testing positive affected them more emotionally, than it did physically.
Senior dietician, Megan Marais, says she received the warmest welcome back at her office in Western Cape Government office in Khayelitsha after isolating at home for weeks. She and her husband both tested positive for Covid-19 and had to go into isolation at home.
She had initially tested negative but her husband, who is not a health worker, tested positive. However, when her husband was in his last few days of isolation, she started having mild symptoms and had to be tested again. They had been taking precautions as much as they possibly could, even using separate bathrooms.
Marais says she wasn’t shocked when she got the positive result as she already had her suspicions. She was, however, greatly affected by her symptoms. “I slept day and night,” she says. “The emotional effect is worse than the physical effect.”
The situation took a toll on her and she experienced anxiety, stopped reading and watching the news, and kept praying that she would get back to her normal life.
“The mental aspect of the whole situation affected me more and I asked everyone I know to pray for me,” Marais adds.
She is on her way to complete emotional recovery and is grateful for how she was received back by colleagues when she returned to work. She felt so relieved and appreciated when they sang for her and had a welcome back sign at work.
Marais enjoyed the support and appreciation from her colleagues as it made the experience feel lighter.
She encourages emotional support to fellow people have tested positive as it goes a long way in easing the recovery process. ”People should not be ashamed after testing positive for Covid-19, but should focus on their recovery. Lots of people have gone through this and people should prioritise themselves, take care of themselves, their body and mind.”