Overcoming the emotional hurdles of Covid-19

Covid-19 has had an impact on many people’s well-being. For some people, testing positive affected them more emotionally, than it did physically.

Senior dietician, Megan Marais, says she received the warmest welcome back at her office in Western Cape Government office in Khayelitsha after isolating at home for weeks. She and her husband both tested positive for Covid-19 and had to go into isolation at home.

She had initially tested negative but her husband, who is not a health worker, tested positive. However, when her husband was in his last few days of isolation, she started having mild symptoms and had to be tested again. They had been taking precautions as much as they possibly could, even using separate bathrooms.

Marais says she wasn’t shocked when she got the positive result as she already had her suspicions. She was, however, greatly affected by her symptoms. “I slept day and night,” she says. “The emotional effect is worse than the physical effect.”

The situation took a toll on her and she experienced anxiety, stopped reading and watching the news, and kept praying that she would get back to her normal life.