Prince Harry ’volunteered’ to shoot on-camera therapy session for 'The Me You Can't See'

Prince Harry "volunteered" to shoot an on-camera therapy session for 'The Me You Can't See'.

The 36-year-old royal agreed to be filmed during a therapy session for the Apple TV+ show, and Dawn Porter - who co-directed the series with Asif Kapadia - has revealed he was happy to open up about his mental-health journey.

Speaking about the docu-series, Dawn shared: "Asif Kapadia was working really closely with Harry, and it was really interesting because we were working on the series for so long that we knew a lot about what Prince Harry was doing to maintain his mental wellness.

"And when you have Oprah Winfrey and the best advisers on the planet, you get access to a lot of the best research and the best medicine."

Harry approached the series in an open-minded way, according to Dawn, who revealed he was happy to share his personal experiences with the viewers.

She told Town & Country magazine: "Harry, he volunteered.

"He was game for trying something. And we thought well, we have the opportunity to film this [therapy] and maybe this is something that will work for some people, maybe it won't, but the idea is that you don't tick a box and you're done, mental wellness is an ongoing pursuit."

Dawn admitted that Harry's transparency made it much easier to create the series.

She said: "You have to continue to try new things and to push yourself, and his volunteering to try something was a great way to emphasise and underscore that point."

During the show, Harry admitted his wife encouraged him to pursue therapy more seriously.

He shared: "It was meeting and being with Meghan, I knew that if I didn't do therapy and fix myself, that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with."

