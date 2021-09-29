Princess Charlene’s cryptic post has some 'concerned' about her state of mind

Spending long months away from your loved ones can be a lonely experience. For Princess Charlene of Monaco, it must be extremely hard after being separated from her twins and husband Prince Albert for several months.

The Monaco royal regularly updates her more than 338K Instagram followers on her foundation and conservation work while staying in KwaZulu-Natal due to complication from a severe ear, nose and throat infection. But her most recent post has left some questioning, particularly the European press, if she is doing fine. The cryptic IG post which she posted over the weekend was to coincide with the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health, with the first clip showing: "Wishing Prince Albert II of Monaco foundation [sic] and Princess Charlene in Monaco Foundation for the evening's fundraiser...a successful and magical moment.“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HSH Princess Charlene (@hshprincesscharlene) It was the last clip and caption that got attention, reading: “As I was born of the ocean so the ocean was born of me. I present to you a piece of both.”

The image of Charlene wearing a tiara while submerged in water was taken by photographer Vanessa Von Zitzewitz, and was published for the fundraising project, Britain’s Express reported. According to the publication, the video was widely interpreted as an attempt by the princess to show she remains attached to Monaco. Not everyone saw it this way, with Le Figaro newspaper calling her message "enigmatic", while Elle magazine said it was "mysterious" and The Times said it raised "concerns".

Reports have been rife over the past couple of months as to the status of Charlene and Albert’s marriage. While speaking to People earlier this month, he addressed rumours of the couple’s impending divorce and her absence in the principality. "She didn't leave Monaco in a huff!