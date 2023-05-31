Seasonal Affective Disorder: Understanding the winter blues

As winter approaches, many people begin to experience a dip in their mood and energy levels. For some, this may be a passing phase that they can shake off easily. However, for others, this may be a sign of a more serious condition - Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

Expert clinical psychologist with the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, Viwe Dweba, explains that ‘’Seasonal affective disorder is basically depression that is triggered by changes in seasons. SAD takes place as we approach colder seasons, i.e. as we enter autumn and transition straight into winter, our moods start to dip.’’ During the live Facebook Fridays hosted by SADAG, she explained that SAD follows a seasonal pattern with symptoms beginning in autumn and continuing into the winter. It is believed to be caused by the reduction of sunlight during the winter months, leading to an imbalance in the production of hormones such as melatonin and serotonin. The symptoms of SAD can vary from person to person, but some common signs to look out for include:

Feeling tired;

Changes in appetite and weight;

Difficulty sleeping or oversleeping;

Persistent feelings of sadness;

Loss of interest in activities you once enjoyed;

Difficulty concentrating. It's important to note that these symptoms can also be indicators of other forms of depression, and they vary from person to person, so it's essential to speak with a healthcare professional if you're experiencing any of them. Picture by Matthew Henry /Unsplash She adds: ‘’Interestingly, only a small percentage of people are affected by SAD in warmer months, which is almost rare. We affectionately call the sun our natural anti-depressant because exposure to sunshine and getting that vitamin D really does have an impact on the serotonin in our brains. “So it does affect your mood, you will find that in colder countries that there are greater incidences of depression, especially when they hit winter, which is even gloomier than their usual weather.’’

Fortunately, there are ways to manage SAD and minimise its impact on daily life. If you think you may be experiencing SAD, there are several treatments available, something as simple as opening your curtains to increase exposure to natural light. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle through regular exercise, a balanced diet, and good sleep hygiene can also help alleviate symptoms of SAD.

There is evidence to suggest that light therapy can be an effective treatment for Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Light therapy involves sitting in front of a light-box that emits bright light for a set amount of time each day. The light-box mimics outdoor light and has been found to increase the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that regulates mood. Studies have shown that light therapy can significantly improve the symptoms of SAD, including depressed mood, fatigue, and insomnia.

According to a review of research published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, light therapy is a first-line treatment for SAD, with an efficacy rate of 50-60%. It is also well-tolerated by patients, with few side effects. However, it's important to note that light therapy should be used under the guidance of a healthcare professional, as it can have potential side effects, such as eye strain, headache, and nausea, if not used correctly. Additionally, it may not be suitable for everyone, such as those with certain eye conditions or taking medications that increase sensitivity to light. If you're feeling down this winter, it may be more than just a case of the winter blues. SAD is a type of depression that can have a significant impact on your life. It's important to be aware of the signs and symptoms and seek help if needed.