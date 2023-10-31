Selena Gomez confirms social media break amid 'violence and terror' in the world

Selena Gomez is taking a break from social media due to "violence and terror" in the world. The 31-year-old star - who appeared to be referring to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas - has confirmed her absence from her online platforms as her "heart breaks" for people suffering around the world.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "I've been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence and terror that's going on in the world. "People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific. "We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good."

The 'Only Murders In The Building' actress apologised to her followers after fans had noticed her remaining silent on the issue. She continued: "I'm sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can't stand by innocent people getting hurt. "That's what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won't.

"Love, Selena." Her most recent post came on October 7 as she promoted a partnership between her Rare Beauty brand and Sephora to donate proceeds from sales to the Rare Impact Fund in aid of increasing mental health support for young people. Gomez has taken social media breaks before, and back in February she revealed on TikTok Live she was stepping back after defending Taylor Swift over a video involving Hailey Bieber.

She said at the time: "I'm very happy. I'm so blessed. I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn't be happier. "I'm good. I love who I am. I don't care. I'm big. I'm not. I don't care. I love who I am. And yeah, I'm gonna be taking a second from social media, 'cause this is a little silly... "And I'm 30, I'm too old for this. But I love you guys so much. And I will see you guys sooner than later. I'm gonna just take a break from everything."

She only just returned to Instagram the previous month after more than four years, having put her assistant in charge of her account.