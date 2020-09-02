Selena Gomez opens up on mental health struggles

Selena Gomez felt "really frustrated" without a diagnosis for her mental health.

The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker previously revealed she had bipolar disorder, but admits before she got a diagnosis, she felt "really alone" because she didn't know anyone else felt the way she did.

She said: "It is something that is very close to me. I've been honest about things in mental health and about my story, so I knew that it was going to be something that I should include. I know that there is still such a stigma, but there's still so many people who don't even know [their diagnosis]. And it is really frustrating because when people don't know, it feels like you're really alone, and you feel crazy. Because like, why doesn't anyone else feel like I feel?"

Selena has also offered her advice to her fans who are worried about their mental health and how it has been affected during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, as she praised her family and "chosen family" for helping her through it and keeping her "sane".

Speaking to Bustle, she added: "I just really ... it breaks my heart, because I actually don't know what to say. I would just say that I would not have been able to walk through any of this without my family, even my chosen family. I think having a connection to people is what keeps me sane. And I also feel like taking walks around, being in nature - all of that sounds cliche, but it's actually very true."