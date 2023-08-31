Simon Cowell reveals lifelong battle with depression: 'I thought I just had to deal with it'

Simon Cowell thought he just had to "deal" with his depression alone. The 63-year-old music mogul admitted to suffering from mental health issues over the years but initially believed it was all just part of his character until the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic came about and he ended up wishing he had sought help decades ago.

Speaking on 'The Mirror's 'Men in Mind' podcast, he said: "Covid was the real catalyst. I’ve suffered from depression over the years... but that was just something I just thought, ‘Well, that’s my character trait. I get down,’ and it’s something you deal with. I wish I had done this 10 or 20 years ago...it’s like a weight has lifted off my shoulders." The 'American Idol' judge - who has nine-year-old son Eric with fiancee Lauren Silverman - went on to add that in the very beginning of the pandemic, some of his friends ended up "really ill" with the virus and he ended up "petrified" that he was going to catch it himself as he worried about what would happen to his family. He said: "In the very, very, very early stages, some friends of mine got really ill [with Covid] and I’m talking about really ill. So, I thought, ‘God, if I catch this, maybe the same thing’s going to happen to me, Eric and Lauren. I didn’t know what was true or not, I just didn’t have a clue other than I was petrified about catching it. Just petrified."

However, the 'X Factor' creator admitted that lockdown had given him "time to reflect" in a way he had never been able to before.