Working round-the-clock in today’s technologically connected world and striking a work-life balance seems almost impossible. However, finding the right balance in this fast-paced world is essential.

With more people experiencing workplace anxiety and depression now more than ever before, managing work-related stress is the need of the hour.

Dr Shruthi M Hegde, an ayurveda expert at the Himalaya Drug Company, said stress could bring down your productivity and have an adverse effect on your efficiency, leading to fatigue.

Small changes in your busy and fast-paced life could help relieve stress to a great extent and manage your work-life balance.

TIPS:

* At times, when you feel stressed out, it’s important to stay calm and rejuvenate to keep yourself going. You could use various ways to rejuvenate. It could be taking time out and listening to your favourite music, taking a stroll, speaking to someone you like, getting enough sleep, or having the right health regimen.

* Including the right herbs in your health regimen could help you feel relaxed and rejuvenated.

* It’s important to maintain a healthy balance between the nervous system, endocrine glands and the immune system in order to reduce the harmful effects of long-term stress on the body. One must practise comprehensive relaxation techniques for the mind and body, and include fitness activities like dance, yoga and meditation in one’s routine.

* Rejuvenation and relaxation are the most important factors to combat stress. Additionally, one can add herbs like ashwagandha to one's health supplements to manage stress more effectively.

Traditionally referred to as an adaptogen, ashwagandha helps in uplifting one’s mood, reducing anxiety, improving energy levels and reducing the stress hormone, which are required to tackle stressful times.

Ashwagandha is a well-known herb for reducing stress and anxiety in humans. According to a scientific study, the ashwagandha root extract has beneficial effects on the body under chronic stress.

Ayurveda texts and modern research indicate that ashwagandha is known for its adaptogen properties, which help bring about a healthy balance between the nervous and immune systems.

This leads to a reduction in the harmful effects of long-term stress on the body. Ashwagandha is one of the best natural alternatives to treat stress and anxiety-related problems.

This simple addition of ashwagandha to your daily health regimen can help you stay stress-free, thereby improving your work-life balance. This will ultimately boost productivity and efficiency at the workplace, as well as the world outside to pursue personal interests. Ashwagandha is available at online stores in South Africa. IANS