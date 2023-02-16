Teen Suicide Prevention Week: Mental health app launches platform for teenagers

There is widespread agreement that child and teen mental health services in low- and middle-income nations urgently need to be upgraded. However, this necessitates not only a global grasp of services and service demands but also in-depth local expertise to inform applicable service strengthening.

In response to the need for mental health support for young people, Panda, a mental health app, has created Panda for Teens. The app provides a safe and anonymous space for teenagers aged 16 and over to find community-based and professional support, share thoughts with others of similar ages, and access resources related to mental health. The shame attached to suicide is primarily why young people do not come forward to talk about the troubling thoughts they are experiencing until it is too late. Picture: Bastian Riccardi /Pexels The 2016 Lancet commission on adolescent health and well-being said adolescence is a critical phase for achieving human potential. It's a time of dynamic brain development in which the interaction with the social environment shapes the capabilities an individual takes forward into adult life

Teenagers who use Panda for Teens will have access to all existing Panda app features, including a library of mental health resources and the option to arrange one-on-one sessions with a mental health professional. They will also be able to attend and participate in Forest sessions focused on teen-specific concerns, says Allan Sweidan, Panda app's chief science officer. The Forest is an app-based virtual support platform moderated by mental health professionals. Panda users can listen in on Forest sessions and speak freely and anonymously about their experiences. For teens, Forest sessions are live and given in audio and text-only formats, providing peace of mind to those who choose to remain anonymous while taking part in sessions. The stigma surrounding mental health prevents teenagers from getting help

According to Unicef South Africa research conducted in 2021, 65% of young people reported having mental health issues but did not seek treatment. One in five respondents didn't know where to find help or didn't get proper help because they were scared about what people would think.

“The shame attached to suicide is primarily why young people do not come forward to talk about the troubling thoughts they are experiencing until it is too late. Behind every suicidal thought, attempt and any other form of self-harm is a cry for help,” says counsellor Mandisa Mtembu. Mtembu says: “We need to normalise becoming aware of emotions and their impact from as early as primary school. These conversations need to happen at home, at school, and on other platforms like Panda that are available to our youth and are safe to use.” Mtembu held a Forest session on the Panda app on February 12 in recognition of Teen Suicide Prevention Week. The session, “What to do if a teenager you know is struggling with their mental health and how to communicate effectively with them”, was designed to assist young people, parents, guardians and educators in dealing with teens who exhibit suicidal thoughts and behaviours.

Sweidan also pointed out the dangers of social media, particularly for young people. “Generally speaking, social media has become a very destructive force. The pressure to continually put on a happy and successful face and the relentlessness of online bullying all contribute to high levels of acute stress in young people. “This incites a sense of hopelessness and futility, which many teens in South Africa deal with by turning to distractions such as drinking or using other mind-altering substances.”