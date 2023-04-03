The art of mindful therapy: research suggests that colour therapy may be helpful in alleviating mental illness

These therapies are becoming increasingly popular in modern times due to their effectiveness in managing mental health issues such as stress, anxiety, depression, and addiction. Mindful therapies are different from traditional therapy methods because they focus on developing an ongoing awareness of one’s thoughts and feelings as they happen, rather than trying to suppress or control them.

Colour therapy, also known as chromotherapy or light therapy, is a form of alternative therapy that uses specific colours to stimulate the body and promote well-being. This type of therapy is based on the idea that different colours can balance the body’s energy centres and enhance physical, emotional, and mental health. Colour therapy is believed to have originated in ancient Egypt and has been used in traditional healing practices for centuries. There are various reasons why some patients opt for alternative medicine as opposed to traditional therapies, could be to lack of improvement, stigma or even access.

However some claim that alternative therapies are increasingly widely used because they target the underlying causes of mental health problems rather than only treating their symptoms, have less side effects than medication-based treatments, and are less expensive than conventional therapy or medication The Efficacy of Color Therapy on Mental Health of Nephrology and Hemodialysis Patients: A Randomised Controlled Trial. In this study, colour therapy was found to be effective in reducing anxiety, depression, and improving the quality of life in nephrology and hemodialysis patients. Colour therapy, also known as chromotherapy or light therapy, is a form of alternative therapy that uses specific colours to stimulate the body and promote well-being. Picture by Maria Orlova/Unsplash While a different study on the impact of colour therapy on anxiety in individuals with type 2 diabetes discovered that it was successful in lowering anxiety in patients with the disease.

A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of the Impact of Red Light on Mental Health. This study discovered that red light treatment was successful in alleviating the signs of anxiety and depression. A Pilot Research on the Effects of Color Therapy on Depression, discovered that colour therapy effectively lessened depressive symptoms. Overall, these studies suggest that colour therapy and other alternative mental health therapies may have a positive impact on mental health and well-being. However, more research is needed to fully understand their efficacy and how they can be incorporated into mainstream healthcare practices.

Colour therapy is used in a variety of ways, including through the use of coloured lights, crystals, and meditation. Different colours are thought to have different healing properties, such as blue being calming and red being energising. Colour therapy is particularly useful for people who are sensitive to traditional therapies such as talk therapy. Colour therapy has been found to reduce symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress, as well as improve sleep and reduce pain. This therapy helps to balance the body’s energy centres, reducing negative emotions, and helping individuals feel more balanced and centred. This form of therapy is becoming popular in modern times due to its holistic approach to mental health and wellness. In short, mindful therapies are gaining popularity due to their effectiveness in managing mental health issues. Colour therapy is an excellent example of a mindful therapy that has been used for centuries and is becoming more mainstream in modern times.