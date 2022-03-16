The benefits of using CBD for anxiety and stress

Stress and anxiety is a major issue in society today. According to a study done by Siphelele Nguse and Douglas Wessenaar called “Mental health and Covid-19 in South Africa”, data presented by the South African College of Applied Psychology (2018) suggest that one in six South Africans suffers from anxiety, depression, or a substance use disorder, 40% of South Africans living with HIV have a co-morbid mental disorder, 41% of pregnant women are depressed, about 60% of South Africans could be suffering from post-traumatic stress.

This is a problem that many are facing, hence there is such a variety of products on the market to help soothe the symptoms of these disorders, however, research states that there are benefits of CBD when it comes to stress, anxiety and, other related issues. Anxiety, panic attacks or other general anxiety issues can have a major effect on your sleeping pattern. According to a report in The Star, the symptoms of these factors can lead to, chest tightness, short breaths, sweaty palms, and feelings of gloominess. Anxiety can create insomnia. Picture: IANS As we all may know, when you don’t get proper sleep, you’re even less capable to fight stress the next day, which than lead to more anxiety.

This is where you can benefit from using CBD also known as Cannabidiol. CBD can help with sleepless nights, where you can get the necessary rest to tackle tasks of life. Now, CBD is not a cure for stress and anxiety but it can certainly help you relax — and restful calmness can do wonders for the nerves. The Star says CBD can help with general wellness and relief for aches, pains and inflammation to stress relief. Goodleaf, a CBD wellness brand, recently launched a new CBD snack bar, which contains contains plant-based ingredients combined with CBD, its 100% legal, non-intoxicating and contains 0% THC and comes in 2 flavours: cocoa, almond and multi-seed and vanilla, macadamia & multi-seed. Something yummy to nibble while calming you down a the same time, two birds one stone.

Picture: Supplied The bars contain no artificial colours, preservatives or added sugar. Suitable for vegetarians, it is also gluten free and Keto friendly and have been produced here in South Africa. Goodleaf provided us with CBD facts: Safe: CBD products are safe to include in your daily routine with recommended dosages clearly indicated on all packaging.

Natural: engineered by nature and scientifically extracted, CBD is an all-natural product.

Traceable: All Goodleaf CBD products are fully traceable to the original source of manufacture, whether local or global. All products are manufactured in South Africa, only the CBD is sourced abroad.

THC-Free: there’s no chance of getting high. All Goodleaf products are lab tested and free of THC

100% Legal: derived from the Hemp plant, Goodleaf CBD products are legal to buy and enjoy in a variety of easy to take forms. CBD has proven to be an effective and natural sleep supplement that can benefit you in the long run.

