The overlooked struggle: Men's mental health crisis needs urgent attention

Mental health is a sensitive topic, and this story highlights the lack of support available for men who are struggling with mental health problems. It's alarming to see how many people still don't take men's mental health seriously. This was evident in a recent Reddit post on the 'offmychest' platform, where a user poured her heart out about her partner's struggle with mental health.

According to recent studies, men have the highest rate of suicide across the globe. In the UK, suicide is the commonest cause of death among men under 45 years of age. The leading causes of death for men aged 20-49 years in the United States are suicide and substance abuse. The woman started the post saying, “Men's mental health is a joke.” The Reddit user spoke about her partner's struggle with insomnia, stress and worry and how it was being ignored by healthcare professionals. It's heartbreaking to learn that her partner has faced significant challenges in his life, yet there's limited support available for him.

The Reddit user painfully describes how the crisis team referred her partner to their GP, who was less than helpful. Unless he expressed a desire for self-harm, (it seems) not much was done to help him. It's not unusual to see this type of treatment for men suffering from mental health conditions, and the post highlights the ongoing issue of inadequate care for men. Picture: Annie Spratt /Unsplash She added, “I don't know how much louder I can scream for help, I keep calling again and again, trying and begging them to help him, but still no one listens. We're at the 3-month mark. No therapy, no pills, not even anyone f*king checking to see if he's still alive.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), men account for three-quarters of all suicides globally. In the United States, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death for men, with men dying by suicide at a rate three and a half times higher than women. It's a common refrain that unless someone is actively suicidal, mental health issues are often dismissed or ignored. But mental health struggles can be just as debilitating and life-altering as physical health issues. It's time for society to start treating mental health with the same level of importance as physical health. Men, in particular, face unique challenges when it comes to mental health, because traditional gender roles often dictate that they should be strong and unemotional, making it difficult for them to seek help or express their emotions. But this needs to change. Men should be able to seek help without feeling ashamed or weak.