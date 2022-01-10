Thuso Mbedu offers fans 5 great self-love tips
As human beings, we always show appreciation to everyone but ourselves, never realising that it is equally, if not more important for our physical and metal well-being.
Here to remind us that we should never stop loving ourselves is award-winning Underground Railway star, Thuso Mbedu.
She recently took to social media to post a short but “comically serious” skit about self-love and at the same time showed off her acting skills in a genre we’re not used to seeing her act in – comedy.
Directed by Izzy Cohan, the video is a funny take on things one can do to help one relax, like meditation and deep-breathing exercises.
She also looks at journalling, before her pencil breaks and pen runs out of ink, home improvements before she falls off a ladder and breaks her leg, and lastly, finding a hobby like the Japanese art of paper folding – origami – before she gets a paper cut.
Capioned: “As we dive ankles and elbows first into (the new year), don’t forget to take care of you. Here are a few tips courtesy of @gucci and @voguemagazine directed by @izzy_cohan 😉 This was an awesomely fun day 🥰 #GucciLinkToLove”.
It’s clear Mbedu’s fans loved the video as it received close to 100 000 views and comments.
Being_nomsa commented: “Loved this. Enjoyed the use of your natural persona 😂”.
While Jarrydnurden said: “ABSOLUTE LEGEND 😍😂 comedy is your gig baby! Hahahaha”.
And South African musician and media personality Nandi Madida wrote: “This lady is POWER! Nothing better than seeing her soar 🚀”.