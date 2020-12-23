Vans raises mental health awareness by donating to global charities

Popular clothing brand Vans has donated over $1m (about R14-million) to global charities to raise awareness for mental health.

The brand empowered fans to help raise more money by purchasing a limited-edition product designed by Geoff McFetridge.

On Vans Checker Border Day, fans from across the world showed up virtually to participate in a variety of digital initiatives. The initiatives focused on uplifting and driving awareness for the power of creative self-expression as a resource for mental health and well-being.

“While it is an understatement to say that 2020 has been incredibly stressful, anxiety-ridden and frustrating, I believe there’s a tremendous opportunity for creativity to play a powerful and meaningful role in how we navigate and overcome challenges caused by global isolation,” said Doug Palladini, Vans global brand president.

He added: “Vans Checkerboard Day took on a very specific mission this year – to champion the power of creativity as an outlet for mental health.