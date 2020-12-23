Vans raises mental health awareness by donating to global charities
Popular clothing brand Vans has donated over $1m (about R14-million) to global charities to raise awareness for mental health.
The brand empowered fans to help raise more money by purchasing a limited-edition product designed by Geoff McFetridge.
On Vans Checker Border Day, fans from across the world showed up virtually to participate in a variety of digital initiatives. The initiatives focused on uplifting and driving awareness for the power of creative self-expression as a resource for mental health and well-being.
“While it is an understatement to say that 2020 has been incredibly stressful, anxiety-ridden and frustrating, I believe there’s a tremendous opportunity for creativity to play a powerful and meaningful role in how we navigate and overcome challenges caused by global isolation,” said Doug Palladini, Vans global brand president.
He added: “Vans Checkerboard Day took on a very specific mission this year – to champion the power of creativity as an outlet for mental health.
“With the global pandemic continuing to impact many aspects of our lives, we set out to reinforce our brand commitment and responsibility to be there for our Vans family by connecting through creativity.”
Campaign Against Living Miserably, The Wave Project, and Arte Por La Vida are some of the charities that benefited from the Vans Checkerboard Fund.