Actress Taraji P Henson was in tears on a TV interview as she tackled mental health issues among African-American teenagers. The "Empire" star recently launched the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, named after her father, who battled post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, and now she has started visiting high schools to speak to kids, urging them to speak up about anxiety and other related issues, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The interviewer Maria Shriver joined Henson as she met with students at Chicago's High School for the Arts, who explained that kids who talk about mental health problems are considered "weak".

The response upset the actress, who cried as she told the "Good Morning America" correspondent: "I don't ever wanna get to a place where I can sit and be comfortable spewing facts and numbers about children as young as five years old taking their life. That should never be normal".

