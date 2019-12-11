WATCH: Unathi Nkayi speaks out about her depression









Unathi Nkayi says therapy help in dealing with depression. Picture: Instagram For many celebrities, dealing with mental health battles becomes that much harder because of the eyes that are glued on them. In 2019, we have seen many celebrities who have spoken out about their battle with depression. "Idols SA" judge Unathi Nkayi is one of the people who has spoken out about her clinical depression. Being in the public eye comes with a price and lots of challenges because you are expected to put up a brave front, pretending everything is fine even when you are dying inside said Nkayi. At age 40, Nkayi admitted that going through a divorce from Metro FM radio personality Thomas “Bad Boy T” Msengana.

In the memoir, she opens up about the dark days when she used to consume alcohol every day to cope and survive.

“I had to time it very well. My kids’ bedtime was 8:30pm, so I would drink from that time and make sure I was sober by 5am when they woke up. I needed to be sober for them and the listeners on Metro FM. I didn’t want my children to see me at my lowest. Through my experience I’ve learnt that it’s OK to be not OK,” she says.

Through it all, she says therapy has helped her a lot.

“I started seeing a therapist in 2017 and to this day I still consult every two weeks. It has been my journey of healing. I am encouraging everyone to see a therapist, it’s the best thing one can do for oneself,” she added.

Watch the interview below: