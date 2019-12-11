For many celebrities, dealing with mental health battles becomes that much harder because of the eyes that are glued on them.
In 2019, we have seen many celebrities who have spoken out about their battle with depression.
"Idols SA" judge Unathi Nkayi is one of the people who has spoken out about her clinical depression.
Being in the public eye comes with a price and lots of challenges because you are expected to put up a brave front, pretending everything is fine even when you are dying inside said Nkayi.
At age 40, Nkayi admitted that going through a divorce from Metro FM radio personality Thomas “Bad Boy T” Msengana.