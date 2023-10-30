WATCH: University graduate breaks down while complaining about first adult job

There’s a scene in ‘Trainspotting’ with Ewan McGregor’s character running away from his bleak, depressive life. Set to John Hodge’s ‘Choose Life,’ the lyrics open with: “Choose life. Choose a job. Choose a career. Choose a family.”

It was the soundtrack for all those who chose to rebel against capitalism and create anarchy. But the minute we graduated from university and college and set our sights on that first pay cheque, we already became slaves to the system with our beat up cars taking us to our crappy little jobs so we could pay off the bonds on our too-small homes. Like a hamster on a wheel, once you’re part of the rat race, it’s hard to get off.

Yes, we complain, and the next day, we do it all again. It’s an adjustment from your party lifestyle to taking orders from a grey-haired man in a starched suit who pretends he’s here to mentor you, when in fact he can’t stop looking at your cleavage. Yep, we know exactly how TikToker @Brielleybelly123 must be feeling.

The university graduate just started her first adult job, and boy, is she having a hard time. Through a face-full of tears, she said, “I’m so upset! “The nine to five schedule in general is crazy. Being in the office until five…if your job is remote, you get off at five. That’s fine.”

If that wasn’t enough, since starting her job, she’s got no work-life balance. “I literally finish work at five and it’s pitch black. How do you have friends?” @Brielleybelly123 asked blankly. “How do you have energy? How do you have time for dating? I don’t have time for anything and I’m so stressed out.”

@brielleybelly123 im also getting sick leave me alone im emotional ok i feel 12 and im scared of not having time to live ♬ original sound - BRIELLE The video elicited some mixed responses. While some were empathetic to her situation, others called her out for being a spoilt brat.