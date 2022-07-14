Winter not only dulls our skin and hair, but it can also affect our mood

The proverb “your health is your greatest wealth” is wise counsel. When you’re in good health, you’re more self-assured, more productive, and able to fully appreciate life. We’ve been calling to return some semblance of normalcy since the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago.

South Africa recently withdrew its mask mandate meaning that we could potentially be exposed to more germs than we would be if everyone were wearing masks. Moreover it’s winter cold and flu season. Make time for fun and spend time with your loved ones According to a Time article, social isolation can have a negative impact on both your physical and mental health. Sedentary lifestyle and a sense of isolation can result in depression, anxiety, and other health problems.

A healthy social life can help with practically everything, including reducing stress, elevating mood, promoting healthy habits while discouraging unhealthy ones, enhancing cardiovascular health, accelerating recovery from disease, and much more. Research has proven that adding a social element can enhance the benefits of healthy habits like exercising. In short, spend time with those who make you happy. It’s scientifically recommended. Make plans to commemorate International Friendship Day July 30 , with friends by organising a fun adventure or a nice meal!

Maintaining a clean environment in winter is critical for your and your family’s health and comfort. Germs thrive in the winter, so if a cleaning regimen is not followed during the colder months, they can spread quickly.

Your sheets, pillows, and pyjamas are breeding grounds for bacteria, and they can include small dust mites, dead skin cells, and other contaminants that raise your chance of developing allergies, hay fever, and asthma. Aisha Pandor, CEO of SweepSouth, advocates vacuuming carpets and rugs at least twice a week since air pollutants like pollen, fungus, and tobacco smoke can get trapped in carpet fibres and cause allergies and eczema problems. Eat seasonal vegetables

We know that local is lekker. Additionally, buying locally is better for the environment and, ultimately, everyone’s health so making a choice to buy in-season encourages local businesses, local employment, and local farmers. Chef Norman Heath of the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront concurs, saying, “In-season fresh produce is nutrient dense and tastes better than anything imported.” This is why eating fruits and vegetables in season is better for your health. Check your family’s medical history