World Mental Health Day: Be kind to your mind

The World Health Organization recognises World Mental Health Day on October 10 every year. The main goals of World Mental Health Day are to organise support for mental health and increase awareness of global mental health challenges.

Although it has begun to shift, there has long been a stigma associated with mental illness and its treatment. However, people are still hesitant to ask for assistance or even to talk to their loved ones about it for fear of being judged and receiving unwarranted criticism. Simple logic requires that we must seek medical attention if we are injured somewhere in order to recover. This holds true for both our physical and emotional health.

“The World Mental Health Day offers a chance for all parties involved in mental health issues to discuss their work and what else needs to be done to ensure that everyone has access to mental health care”, says Zamo Mbele, clinical psychologist and South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) deputy chairperson.

The theme of 2022's World Mental Health Day, set by the World Federation for Mental Health, is #BeKindToYourMind, in an effort to make mental health and well-being for all a global priority. The Mental Heal Foundation has been working for more than 70 years to ensure that mental and physical health receive equal treatment. Everybody is affected by the presence of mental health issues in our daily lives, families, workplaces, and communities. In order to prevent mental illness, both as a culture and as individuals, we must take every precautionary measure.

We will keep urging national and local governments to give reducing factors that are known to put people's mental health at danger, increasing ones that are known to safeguard it, and establishing conditions that will allow people to thrive top priority. Additionally, World Mental Health Day provides an opportunity to discuss mental health in general, how to care for it, and how crucial it is to talk about problems and seek assistance if you need it. To contact a counsellor between 8am-8pm Monday to Sunday, call 011 234 4837. For a suicidal emergency, contact SADAG At 0800 567 567. The 24-hour is helpline 0800 456 789.