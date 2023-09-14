Moderna flu shot succeeds in late-stage study, company to scale back on Covid-19 vaccines

Moderna on Wednesday said its flu vaccine had generated a stronger immune response against all four A and B strains of the influenza virus compared to traditional flu shots in a late-stage trial.

The effectiveness of Moderna's flu vaccine was demonstrated across all age groups, including older people, and was found to be safe and tolerable, according to the company.

Moderna also said it had found that its shot was equal or superior to Sanofi's high-dose flu vaccine in a separate early head-to-head study.

Moderna could use this data to file for accelerated approval of its flu shot in the United States by year-end, and likely launch the vaccine by the 2024/2025 season, Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said in a note.