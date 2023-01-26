Nocturnal bruxism: Causes and remedies for teeth grinding in your sleep

Sleep is a common time for bruxism, or teeth grinding. The medical term for this is nocturnal bruxism. While you are awake, you could unconsciously clench your jaw or grind your teeth. It’s referred to as awake bruxism. There are steps you can take to stop teeth grinding. Depending on the root reason of your teeth grinding and the symptoms you’re experiencing, some treatments may be more effective than others.

Your dentist or doctor can advise you on the best way to stop bruxism. Splints and mouthguards According to a 2022 research titled “Bruxism Management”, mouthguards are a type of occlusal splint that may be beneficial for sleep bruxism. They function by protecting your teeth from impact as you sleep and preventing them from grinding against one another.

Mouthguards can be created specifically for a patient at the dentist’s office or bought over the counter (OTC). Custom mouthguards might help shield your teeth from harm if you often grind your teeth while you sleep. They could help lessen the pressure on your jaw. Custom mouthguards cost more than off-the-shelf versions, but for certain people, they could be a better option. Different thicknesses of mouthguards that are created to order are available. They are precisely sized and shaped to fit your jaw. Because they are composed of softer material than mouthguards you can buy at the shop, they are usually more comfortable.

Most over-the-counter overnight mouthguards are constructed of plastic. These may not be as comfy for certain individuals as ones that are tailored to order. Look for an OTC mouthguard made of soft plastic or one that can be boiled to soften it while shopping. Most people are not aware that they grind their teeth since it frequently happens when they are asleep. A clear sign of bruxism, however, is a dull, on-going headache or a painful jaw when you wake up. Picture from Pexels. While custom-made mouthguards may be more successful for treating severe bruxism, over-the-counter mouthguards may be a more appealing and practical option for those who just grind their teeth occasionally. Reductive coronoplasty

A dental surgery called reductive coronoplasty may be performed to reshape or level the biting surface of your teeth. If you grind your teeth because of crowded, crooked, or poorly aligned teeth, it could work. To bolster the teeth, a second surgery known as additive coronoplasty may be used in some cases. Either operation can be carried out by your dentist. Botox

Researchers discovered evidence that injections of the botulinum toxin (Botox) may lessen discomfort and the frequency of teeth grinding in otherwise healthy individuals in a meta-analysis of four studies with the title “Efficacy of botulinum toxins on bruxism: an evidence-based review”. To establish the safety and efficacy of utilising Botox to treat teeth grinding, researchers who conducted a later study came to the conclusion that additional research was required. Before starting Botox injections to treat bruxism, go over the advantages and disadvantages with your doctor.

A doctor will perform this operation by injecting tiny doses of Botox into the masseter. This powerful muscle moves the jaw. Although Botox won’t stop bruxism, it can help this muscle relax. By doing this, you could reduce headaches brought on by teeth grinding. There could be a need for further injections. The usual duration of benefits is three to four months. Methods for reducing stress

Some individuals may experience teeth grinding in conjunction with mental health conditions like stress, sadness and anxiety. But further investigation is required to connect bruxism to these ailments. Techniques for reducing stress could be useful if you grind your teeth. It’s a low-risk therapy that can help improve your general health. You can try the following stress-reduction methods:

Meditation Meditation has been shown to aid with anxiety, pain and depression as well as stress reduction. Join a meditation group or try downloading a meditation app. It takes discipline to meditate. It could work best when combined with additional therapies. Learn which kind of meditation is most effective for you. Yoga

Twenty participants in a tiny research named “Treating Major Depression with Yoga: A Prospective, Randomised, Controlled Pilot Trial” reported significantly less mild to moderate depression after practising yoga. For eight weeks, each participant engaged in two 90-minute Hatha yoga sessions. However, more extensive research is required to fully comprehend yoga’s impact on depression. Therapy Having a conversation with a therapist, counsellor, or close friend can assist with anxiety, depression and stress reduction. A psychiatrist may also, if necessary, prescribe drugs to assist lower stress and anxiety if your stress is interfering with your everyday life.

Exercise Additionally, exercise lowers stress by releasing feel-good endorphins. Start slowly if you’ve never worked out before. At start, try incorporating regular exercise into your schedule. To find an activity that relaxes you, you might need to try a range of them. Exercise your jaw and tongue muscles

Exercises for the tongue and jaw muscles can help you relax the jaw and face muscles and keep your mouth in the right position. These are things you can practise at home or with a physical therapist. Try out the following exercises: With your mouth wide open, contact your front teeth with your tongue. This aids with jaw relaxation.

Call out the letter “N”. By doing this, you may prevent clenching and prevent your top and bottom teeth from touching. To relax the jaw muscles, you may also lightly massage it. What consequences and negative effects might tooth grinding cause?

Teeth grinding can cause a number of negative side effects, such as headaches, facial discomfort, ear pain, loose or uncomfortable teeth, cracked, damaged, or shattered teeth, as well as the shattering of fillings and crowns. Extreme instances may also have issues with swallowing, speaking and chewing. Before symptoms occur, you might not even be aware that you grind your teeth. If you suffer from bruxism for a lengthy period of time without receiving treatment, your risk of consequences from teeth grinding may rise.

Chronic ear and headache discomfort, expansion of the facial muscles, damage to teeth necessitating dental work such dental bonding, fillings, crowns, or bridges and temporomandibular joint issues are examples of long-term consequences. Consult a dentist if you are aware that you grind your teeth or if you believe it may be the cause of your pain or other symptoms. They can check the wear on your teeth to see whether you grind them. Your bite and alignment can also be examined. Your dentist can suggest that you visit your doctor for the treatment of an underlying ailment depending on the potential reasons.