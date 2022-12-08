Oral diseases affect about 3.5 billion people worldwide, estimates WHO

According to the World Health Organization, oral diseases affect an estimated 3.5 billion people worldwide and pose a considerable health burden for many countries. They can affect a person for their whole lifespan, resulting in pain, discomfort, disfigurement, and even death.

We typically associate oral hygiene with brushing, flossing, rinsing, and visiting the dentist. These are without a doubt crucial, yet we frequently overlook little changes that have a significant impact. Did you know that your mouth has one of the most diverse microbiomes in the entire body? It’s home to not just bacteria but also fungi, protozoa, archaea, and viruses. Fortunately, there are some simple “hacks” you can incorporate that will boost your oral healthcare, supplementing your brushing and flossing. Oral hygiene does not have to be time-consuming or complicated.

Bruxism commonly known as teeth grinding, can happen anytime. However, whenever it happens, it wears down your teeth. If you suspect bruxism, consider getting a mouth guard to protect your teeth. Scrape your tongue: there are even simple tools designed to clean the surface of your tongue, removing bacteria that can cause bad breath. Sometimes our diets can also be the cause of bad breath. Perhaps including these foods as part of your diet may help, like nuts, legumes, fruits, and vegetables will help keep your teeth healthy .

Keep yourself hydrated. Every system in your body benefits from staying hydrated. By rinsing your mouth with water, you can get rid of the food particles that cause tooth decay. Oral hygiene does not have to be time-consuming or complicated.Picture by Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels Brushes should be changed every three months, according to the American Dental Association. While it may not be pleasant to think about, over time, bacteria accumulate on our toothbrushes. “If you don't floss or wash your teeth after eating, food particles that are still in your mouth and on your teeth might lead to bad breath. Plaque builds up on teeth and needs to be removed with a toothbrush because it can irritate the gums and create pockets of plaque between the teeth and gums,” Macelle Erasmus, Head of Expert at Aquafresh told IOL Lifestyle.

She adds, “Keep your toothbrush as far away as possible from the toilet as this reduces bacteria landing on the brush. This includes the sink as bacteria lands on the brush when splashing water.” Good oral hygiene will help avoid tooth loss as you get older. Further helps prevent bad breath, tooth decay and gum disease. Here are some of the few misconceptions when it comes to oral hygiene:

Bleeding gums are normal: This is not true, gums can become inflamed and bleed due to excessive plaque formation on teeth resulting in bleeding gums Sugar causes cavities: It is not the sugar that causes cavities, but the bacteria that feed on the sugar. Brushing harder cleans teeth better: Brushing too hard can create more trauma to tooth enamel and this can also lead to gum recession