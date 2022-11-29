Tips for parents to instil good oral hygiene routine for their young ones

Accepted, loved and pride are three feelings all parents want their children to feel. These three traits are synonymous with feelings of self-confidence in children. Cultivating confidence in children at a young age is important for their overall growth and development. This is the opportune time to impart vital information and life lessons.

The Western Cape Government believes that it's never too early to get your kids into the habit of good dental hygiene. Teaching your child good dental hygiene at a young age can not only help them form healthy habits, but it will also help develop their speech. As teeth are essential for word formation, speech issues are frequently exacerbated by tooth loss. As a result if you don't take proper care of your teeth, you may end up paying a lot of money to repair the damage. According to a study published in the Brazilian Dental Journal, oral disorders in children: issues such as dental cavities, traumatic dental injuries (TDI), and malocclusion, might harm the quality of life connected to oral health.

Malocclusion by definition refers to improper tooth alignment and occlusion is the term used to describe tooth alignment, and how the upper and lower teeth fit together (bite). Dental injuries can range from small to serious, such as a chipped tooth or a tooth that has been knocked out. Making sure your child has excellent oral health which can boost their self-confidence. Picture by Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels Several studies have shown that more self-confident children frequently outperform their peers in school, athletics, and extracurricular activities. Similarly, children who lack confidence struggle academically and are frequently afraid to attempt new things. Many people believe that confidence begins with the mouth, both in terms of how we talk and how we smile.

“We frequently ignore the connection between dental health and self-esteem, particularly in young children”, said Macelle Erasmus, Head of Expert at Aquafresh. She unpacks how keeping good dental health may help you feel more confident and keep your smile looking great. Making sure your child has excellent oral health can boost their self-confidence. Here are some tips for keeping your child's mouth healthy so they can feel more confident. Tip 1: Have a set dental hygiene routine

Ensure children brush their teeth at least twice a day for two minutes with reputable toothpaste and a toothbrush that is not too hard. Floss daily as this is the best way to get rid of food that may be stuck between your teeth. This is a simple, yet effective dental routine suitable for both kids and adults. While the routine focuses mostly on teeth, gums are not to be forgotten.

Tip 2: Pay attention to fluoride levels in toothpaste The Food Advisory Consumer Service urges parents to make sure their children are not brushing their teeth with toothpaste that has a lot of fluorides. Low quantities of fluoride can be advantageous, but if not controlled appropriately, it can also be dangerous. A typical side effect of fluoride is dental fluorosis, which develops during the early stages of tooth growth. Teeth can become discoloured as a result of dental fluorosis. Pay particular attention to the amount of fluoride in toothpaste and purchase toothpaste that is made especially for children.

Tip 3: Keep a close eye on their diet It's important to make sure you’re limiting your children’s consumption of acidic foods and drinks because these negatively affect teeth. Acid damages tooth enamel consequently causing teeth discoloration and increasing teeth sensitivity. Tip 4: Regular dentist appointments are a must

Going for routine dental check-ups is very important, along with maintaining a consistent daily oral routine, paying attention to gums, and keeping a close eye on your kids' nutrition. Every six months is the recommended time for dental exams, while some dentists may book appointments more regularly, like every three months. Before a disorder progresses to a dangerous condition, dentists can identify early disease symptoms and treat them appropriately.

“Good dental hygiene is a great way to ensure your kids feel confident every day”, said Erasmus. The Western Cape Department of Health has a school health program that includes oral health. If the department is visiting a school with a dentist, parents will receive a consent form that they should sign and return to the school (grades R and 1). The team may correct any faulty teeth with your permission, parents. Alternatively, you can get a referral letter asking you to schedule an appointment at your clinic so the oral health team can see them.