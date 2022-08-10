Ouch! OnlyFans star sets new record and tattoos her vagina

British OnlyFans star Becky Holt, 34, has spent more than $42 000 (about R700K) on tattoos, a “bodysuit” with artworks adorning her entire frame, from her face to her feet. In her quest to complete her bodysuit ink, she recently requested to have the delicate area inked, regardless of the excruciating pain it caused.

Story continues below Advertisement

A bodysuit tattoo according to Wikipedia is an extensive tattoo, usually of a similar pattern, style or theme that covers the entire torso or the entire body. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Becky Holt (@becky_holt_bolt)

The OnlyFans star acknowledged that it is pretty embarrassing to have a tattoo artist between your legs, but it was necessary in order for her bodysuit to be completed, the New York Post reported. Holt believes she’s one of the few women in the world to have her vaginal folds inked. In spite of the pain of having her delicate area inked, she's adamant to get through her five separate sessions to needle her labia. “I was in an incredible amount of pain,” she told Ark Media of the fifth and final ink session that she underwent earlier in July.

Story continues below Advertisement

She explained that until her new ink is completely healed, she and her partner won't be able to be intimate, which will be difficult for them both as they have a very active sex life. “Foreplay for him only currently!” She shares that despite the fact there’ll be no sex in sight for a while, her partner has been supportive.

Story continues below Advertisement

“When I showed him how swollen it was he joked and showed me a picture of a ‘Monsters Inc’ character, saying my fanny looked like them,” the tattoo lover revealed. The ink enthusiast says she's been receiving a lot of admiration for enduring the painful process. Read the latest issue of IOL Health digital magazine here.