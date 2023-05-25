Prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease on the rise in Africa

Imagine that you’re in a meeting, and you have to excuse yourself to go to the restroom – maybe even four times during that same meeting. How awkward does that make you feel? Moustafa Kamel, Janssen South Africa's medical affairs director, describes Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) as a condition caused by a weakened immune system.

Kamel posits that the immune system's incorrect response to environmental triggers, such as viruses or bacteria, can trigger chronic inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract. This inflammation can lead to painful and debilitating symptoms. Moustafa Kamel, Janssen South Africa's medical affairs director. Picture supplied. His insights into the causes and management of IBD highlight the need for greater awareness of the condition and its impact on one's quality of life.

IBD is a chronic condition that affects the digestive system, causing inflammation and damage to the lining of the intestines. It is a term used to describe two main conditions: Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, which share some common symptoms but have different underlying causes and treatments. IBD affects an estimated 3 million people in the US and an estimated 10 million people worldwide. While there is limited data on the prevalence of IBD in Africa, studies indicate that the incidence of the condition has been rising in recent years.

The rising incidence of IBD in Africa can be attributed to several factors, including changing dietary habits, increased urbanisation, and improved diagnosis and awareness of the condition. However, there is a need for further research to better understand the epidemiology of IBD in Africa. It is most commonly diagnosed in young adults between the ages of 15 and 35, but it can occur at any age, including in children and older adults. The exact cause of IBD is not known, but researchers believe it is the result of a combination of genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. In people with IBD, the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells in the digestive tract, leading to inflammation, ulcers, and other complications.

Risk factors for IBD include a family history of the condition, smoking, a diet high in fat and processed foods, and a sedentary lifestyle, highlighted Kamel. “The symptoms of IBD can vary depending on the type and severity of the condition but can include abdominal pain, diarrhoea, bloody stools, fatigue, weight loss and fever. In severe cases, IBD can lead to dangerous complications, such as bowel perforation, colon cancer, and malnutrition,” he added. Although there is no known cure for IBD, several treatments can help manage the symptoms and improve quality of life. These include medications, such as anti-inflammatory drugs, immunosuppressants and biologics, as well as lifestyle changes, such as following a healthy diet, staying physically active, and quitting smoking.