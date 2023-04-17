The myths behind TikTok’s latest health trend, alkaline water

Alkaline water is being hailed as the upcoming great thing by many, particularly in the bottled water sector. It’s not difficult to find information about the advantages of alkaline water, but that’s not what this article is about. Instead, we consider some of the drawbacks and investigate the validity of worries about the hazards of alkaline water.

We also explore some of the science underlying alkaline water, including how it functions, how it is created, and potential health effects. Alkaline water is the focus of numerous health claims, with some businesses stating that it can reduce the ageing process, prevent chronic diseases such as cancer, and assist maintain the pH balance of your body.

Why is alkaline water such a big deal, what exactly is it, and should we be worried about the risks of drinking alkaline water? According to Healthline, the term “alkaline” refers to a quality where a substance’s pH is greater than 7.0, or “neutral” pH. The opposite of acidity, which denotes a pH lower than 7.0, is alkalinity. Lemon juice, vinegar and battery acid are examples of acidic compounds, whereas baking soda and milk of magnesia are examples of alkaline substances. The pH of distilled water is 7.0, making it neutral. However, depending on the chemicals added during the treatment process carried out by your local water authority, the water you drink from the tap may be higher or lower, indicates Multipure, a company that provides a variety of water treatment products and accessories.

Installing a tap water filter in your home is a practical approach to clean the water, get rid of impurities and bring the pH level back to normal. Multipure maintains that alkaline water is defined as water with a pH greater than 7.0. The “detox” list has been expanded to include alkaline water. According to Forbes, “detox” is arguably one of the most inventive marketing buzzwords in the multi-billion dollar wellness industry’s “ever-expanding black hole”, and alkaline water has joined this trend. Detox is a done business if one has working kidneys (even one kidney will do), a liver, intestines, and sweat glands. It's also free. Our bodies are designed to endure changes in intake (so indulge in that spicy meal occasionally), output (drinking more will make you pee more), and exertion (running an extra kilometre or two will make you thirstier), shows Healthline’s research. Alkaline water is not necessary for detoxification, says John Robus, water purification entrepreneur and self-proclaimed “water doctor”.

Contrary to what many TikTok health influencers have said, alkaline water does not alleviate acid reflux. There is no concrete proof that this is the case, even though there does seem to be some natural logic there (drinking something “basic” to prevent “acidity”). According to Forbes’ research, a 2012 study titled “Potential Benefits of pH 8.8 Alkaline Drinking Water as an Adjunct in the Treatment of Reflux Disease” showed that alkaline water at a pH of 8.8 blocks stomach acid levels in the laboratory, but there is no clinical evidence to support this claim. According to Forbes, Robert O Young and his wife Shelley, who sold water products through a multilevel advertising firm, made the most outrageous fabrication regarding alkaline water in the 1990s. Young, who claimed to be a doctor despite having no formal medical training, thought acid, not germs, was what actually caused illness. He claimed that the over-acidification of the blood and tissues was the fundamental cause of all illness and disease in a 2017 article published in the “International Journal of Complementary and Alternative Medicine”. The couple claimed that alkaline water can cure cancer – spoiler alert, it doesn’t.

Robus asserts that alkaline water does not prevent osteoporosis, also known as bone loss, as claimed by uninformed TikTok health influencers. Forbes notes that a 2011 meta-analysis of 55 studies on whether or not acidic or alkaline diets contribute to bone loss showed no connection between dietary intake of acidic or alkaline foods or beverages. Generally speaking, Robus says, alkaline water is not detrimental to your health. Depending on your tastes, it might taste strange or wonderful, but it won’t improve your athleticism, bones, intestines, toxicity, or cancer in any way. Alkaline water is safe to drink and hasn’t been linked to any health problems, so there’s nothing wrong with it, says Healthline’s research. So feel free to take a sip if you enjoy the taste or simply wish to try this trendy beverage.