The strange, antiquated wellness craze known as ‘Perineum Sunning’ has taken over TikTok. We discover the truth...

On the internet, there have been a few "wellness" fads involving genitalia, such as inserting jade eggs into the vagina to tone your pelvic floor muscles and steaming the vagina by sitting over a pot of boiling water. Perineum sunbathing, or the act of exposing the area between the genitalia and the anus to sunlight, is another trend to be added to that list. But is it a wise addition to your wellness regimen?

Here are some important facts concerning the history of perineum sunbathing, its alleged health advantages, and its safety. In October 2019, the practise of peritoneum sunbathing as a form of self-care gained popularity on social media. In a 2021 article in JMIR Dermatology, researchers claimed that it only took 24 hours for the procedure to gain popularity. Users on Instagram claimed that the exercise would "boost focus, augment hormone balance, raise libido, regulate circadian rhythm, and promote health and longevity," the researchers added.

Between the vagina or penis and the anus lies a very thin region of skin and tissue known as the perineum. You shouldn't expose it to sunlight, though. Dr Abel Onunu, president of the African Society of Dermatology and Venerology, consultant physician and professor of medicine, dermatology and infectious disease, said at the annual congress of the Dermatology Society of South Africa that he cannot suggest any sun exposure without sun protection because "These places, like other parts of the body, require sun protection, which clothing typically offers." The 2021 JMIR Dermatology study also found that skin cancer risk is increased when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun. Additionally, the prognosis is often worse for skin cancer that appears in less noticeable locations like the perineum. Onunu asserts that perineum sunning can actually be harmful because the skin is especially delicate.

Overall, it would be best for you to skip the activity, because there is no scientific proof that perineum sunbathing enhances well-being in any way. In actuality, it poses a threat to your health. Instead, you can get assistance with your general health by choosing safer alternatives like "relaxing, meditation, and mindfulness," according to Onunu. Try some of the following choices, suggests the South African Heart Association, if you want to treat yourself to some self-care:

Time spent alone or with a pet

Going for a walk outside to get some fresh air

Turning off social media

Discussion with friends The South African Federation For Mental Health (SAFMH) also lists more activities that may be good for your health as follows: Regularly exercising

Healthy eating

Drinking water

Good sleep hygiene

Concentrating on the positive things in your life Despite the fact that perineum sunbathing swiftly gained popularity on social media, experts in science and medicine continue to caution against the fad. The perineum is a delicate part of your body that increases your risk of skin cancer when exposed to the sun.

If you're really concerned about getting enough vitamin D, you might want to think about taking a supplement, rather than staying out of the sun entirely. According to Dr Kim Wiid, award-winning Medical Science Liaison (MSL) practitioner with experience in the medical affairs departments of two large multinational pharmaceutical companies, "the required amount of vitamin D is easy to receive from a healthy diet or supplementation." And whenever you do find yourself in the sun, you should follow the advice provided by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, which includes:

Spend as little time as possible in the sun

Protect yourself by wearing sunscreen, particularly one that is "wide spectrum" and has an SPF of at least 30

Reapply sunscreen at least every two hours

Cover up any exposed skin with clothing Dr Dustin Portela, TikTok's go-to dermatologist, used the stage to clarify his own position. The assertions stated in these videos, he claims, "have no support whatsoever“. You shouldn't expose that extremely delicate part to the sun. Also, he says, "you shouldn't be turning it up toward the fireball in the sky to expose it; humans literally evolved to walk upright where that part doesn't get sun." His admission that "I've excised skin cancer from people: around the anus, on the vulva, on the penis," was particularly alarming.

You definitely don't want skin cancer near that location, and putting sun on that area will raise your risk of getting burned and will also increase your risk of getting skin cancer because that area doesn't receive a lot of sun exposure. Don't engage in perineum sunbathing, he advises. It is a foolish idea. It turns out that your behind isn't a solar panel after all, and charging it like your AirPods won't let you store energy there to get you through the day. However, being completely naked can often lead to emotions of emancipation, so as far as your sexual liberation is concerned, you do you. But skip the obscene butt-hole sunning, please.