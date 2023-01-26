A Lancet Global Health study established the prevalence and overlap of four common and treatable infectious and non-communicable diseases (HIV, tuberculosis, elevated blood pressure, and elevated blood glucose. The study showed evidence of the presence of infectious diseases, such as HIV and lifetime tuberculosis, coexisting with elevated blood glucose and blood pressure.

Story continues below Advertisement

While another study further showed that appropriate treatment and control of disease was the highest for HIV at 76.3%, and lower for elevated blood pressure at 40.0%, active tuberculosis at 31.3%, and elevated blood glucose (6.9%). These results confirm that multi-morbidity is becoming more common in low- and middle-income nations, posing a serious challenge to the healthcare system and poorly managed non-communicable diseases. Chronic stress can take a toll on your entire well-being, so find ways of releasing stress, whether it’s through exercise, meditation, or spending time in nature. Picture: Pexels. Among SA’s medical schemes, Discovery, which insures more than 40% of the market, reports that claims for cardiometabolic conditions (including hypertension, blood glucose abnormalities, triglycerides, and obesity) have more than tripled since 2020.

Nicole Jennings, spokesperson for Pharma Dynamics – the largest provider of cardiovascular medication in the country – says that the increase in diagnoses for cardiovascular and other chronic conditions may likely be the result of patients forgoing regular health check-ups. Cardiologists cautioned patients against delaying or skipping treatment, but many disregarded their advice. Patients run a serious danger of becoming ill if they are unaware of their blood pressure readings and don’t ensure that it is under control although we cannot deny the numerous hurdles that patients need to jump through to get the care they need such as incurring transport costs, not being able to afford to see a doctor and/or, fill a prescription.

Story continues below Advertisement

“As a result, we are seeing the harm from delayed care now,” said Jennings. Thankfully, it’s not too late to set the nation back on a healthy trajectory. To curb the elevated trend in disease, there are steps you can take to protect yourself.

Story continues below Advertisement

• Resume routine doctor’s visits and in the context of heart health, it’s important to know your blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol numbers. • Schedule health screenings. These health checks make people aware of certain health conditions and how to manage them before they become a problem – be it through medication and/or lifestyle modification. • Kickstart a healthy routine. Make it a point to eat a balanced diet, get adequate sleep, drink enough water, and exercise frequently. Maintaining good physical health might also help you maintain good mental health.

• Curb your drinking: If you're worried about your alcohol intake, talk to your doctor who can advise you on whether you should cut back or stop drinking. Establishing a limit, drinking gently, avoiding drinking on an empty stomach, choosing days without alcohol, and avoiding giving in to peer pressure are all ways to reduce your consumption. Alcoholism can cause a variety of physical and mental health issues, including malignancies, heart conditions, and many more. • Manage your stress: Chronic stress can take a toll on your entire well-being, so find ways of releasing stress, whether it’s through exercise, meditation, or spending time in nature. • Don’t ignore unusual symptoms. Heart attacks and strokes are dangerous conditions that need immediate medical attention. Don’t ignore chest discomfort, shortness of breath, sudden light-headedness, or cold sweats. Also be aware of stroke symptoms, such as face drooping or speech difficulty. Acting quickly by calling an ambulance or taking the patient to the ER, can save their lives.