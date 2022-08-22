Vladimir Putin rumoured to be using body doubles as health ‘sharply deteriorates’

Vladimir Putin’s health is reportedly “sharply deteriorating”. The health of the 69-year-old Russian President has become a subject of speculation over recent months, and according to an opposition insider, he’s “no longer attending meetings” as his army continues with the war in Ukraine.

Story continues below Advertisement

General SVR Telegram channel has claimed for months that Putin has been diagnosed with cancer and that he’s also been battling other serious medical problems. The source said: “With a high degree of probability, we can say that soon the president will not be able to personally hold meetings and participate in large events.” It’s also been claimed that Putin has employed body doubles at some events in a bid to hide his health issues.

What’s more, Putin is said to be losing the support of his military amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. The source said: “Almost the entire military leadership of Russia lays the blame for both the unsuccessful start and, in general, the course of the military operation, and the huge losses of manpower and weapons, precisely on President Vladimir Putin.” Despite this, Putin’s military leaders have “no doubt that they will be made guilty for all the failures and problems at the front”.

Story continues below Advertisement

The CIA director dismissed speculation about Putin’s health.

Story continues below Advertisement

Bill Burns addressed speculation about the Russian leader, saying he’s “entirely too healthy”. However, he acknowledged that his comments didn’t constitute “a formal intelligence judgement”. Asked about Putin’s health, he joked in July: “There are lots of rumours about President Putin’s health and as far as we can tell, he’s entirely too healthy.” Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has rubbished the speculation.

Story continues below Advertisement